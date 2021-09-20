New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151341/?utm_source=GNW



The global pneumatic nebulizers market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.02 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. The market has shown constant growth in the adoption of pneumatic nebulizers as home healthcare devices have been gaining popularity in recent years. Miniaturization of products and technological advancements are also boosting the adoption of home healthcare devices.



As per the Minnesota Department of Health, administration of medication through nebulizer represents a lower infection risk as compared to other aerosol-producing procedures.On the other hand, according to ISAM, aerosols from the nebulizer do not carry viral particles derived from the patient as they are generated from the fluid in the nebulized chamber, which is a non-patient source.



Aerosols generated by nebulizers comprise pathogens only when the healthcare workers or patients contaminate the nebulizers. Various recommendations from institutes do not clarify whether it is appropriate to use nebulizers during the pandemic.



However, there are no known cases of passive infection due to nebulizers.Also, the risk of infection, if any, can be avoided if proper COVID-19 precautions are taken.



Therefore, the pandemic affected the overall market only to a certain extent.Revolutionary technological progress is rapidly transforming the market.



These expansions are producing lucrative potentials. For instance, in March 2019, Breath Technologies announced the initiation of Phase 3 BOSTON clinical study of L-CsA-i for the treatment of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome via a drug-specific eFlow nebulizer of PARI Pharma that is under investigation.



Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Report Highlights

• The breath-actuated product segment held the dominant revenue share of the global market in 2020 owing to the increased product demand

• The hospitals & clinics end-use segment led the market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 66% owing to the high product usage a hospitals & clinics

• In 2020, North America was the dominant regional market owing to the increased prevalence of respiratory diseases and high product adoption

• Europe accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased geriatric population and awareness about the product

• Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging countries, such as China and India

