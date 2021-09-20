Global $25+ Billion Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market to 2028: Expansion of Fill-and-Finish CMOs & Emergence of Single-use Bioprocessing Equipment & Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 25.1 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.7%.

Growing biopharmaceutical pipeline and lack of adequate manufacturing capabilities are two key factors that are driving partnership between large molecule manufacturers and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). Contract manufacturers are engaged in broadening their service portfolio to meet the company demands with respect to regulatory standards and new services.



The reliance of companies on CMOs for the production of biologics and biosimilars is expected to rise over the forecast period as a consequence of changes adopted by the CMOs. This is evident through growing investment in collaborations of companies with CMOs as well as continuous efforts taken up for expanding the service portfolio.



The supply chain of biopharmaceuticals remained robust and was largely unaffected worldwide during the coronavirus outburst. Also, biopharmaceutical contract manufacturers are observing increased demand related to the Covid-19 vaccine and therapeutics. Thus, the future holds numerous opportunities for the global market. For instance, in 2020, AstraZeneca and Oxford Biomedica signed a one-year clinical and commercial supply agreement for the manufacturing of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222.



The future growth of CMOs is highly dependent on the promising opportunities offered by the biopharmaceutical industry, the bioprocessing industry, and the contract service industry. Expansion of fill-and-finish services and increasing robustness of venture capital investments for the life science sector are two important opportunities that are anticipated to drive the marke

For instance, in 2019, Shanghai HaiHe Biopharma Co. Ltd. raised USD 146.6 million as venture capital for its large cancer drug portfolio, which they shall utilize along with their outsourcing partner Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

Mammalian-based biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing captured the largest market share of over 59% in 2020 owing to the high penetration of mammalian expression system for biologics development

Out of all the services offered in this market, process development contributed to the largest share in 2020 owing to high capital investment, especially in the downstream process

The complexities associated with regulatory approval and good manufacturing practice pronounces the demand for the established contract manufacturers to ensure compliance with regulatory standards

The biologics contract manufacturing segment dominated the global market in 2020 owing to higher demand for biologics production

However, the biosimilar segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to cost-saving advantages associated with biosimilars development

North America was the dominant regional market in 2020 due to the presence of an effective regulatory framework for biologics development in the U.S.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 owing to emerging countries, such as India and China, incorporating developments to sustain the competition

Several international companies are seeking outsourcing of biopharmaceutical production to Asian countries owing to the continuous expansion of Asian CMOs that offer services at a less price, as compared to the service providers based in western countries

Market Segmentation & Scope

Market driver analysis

Rise in investment by CMOs for capacity expansion

Commercial success of biopharmaceuticals and consequent increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals

Notable growth of biologics

Robust biopharmaceuticals pipeline

Cost and time saving benefits offered by contract services

Market restraint analysis

Limited outsourcing amongst well-established biopharmaceutical manufacturer

Opportunity analysis

Expansion of fill-and-finish CMOs

Emergence of single-use bioprocessing equipment & solutions

Funding & investments

Trend Analysis

Merger & acquisitions in CMO industry

Trading of CMOs at strong EV/EBITDA multiples

Current trends in biopharmaceutical industry

Pipeline Analysis

Distribution of products & projects in development stage by clinical phase

Key finding of the analysis:

Pipeline analysis for biosimilar drugs, as of February 2018

Total global biopharmaceutical R&D spending

Number of drugs in clinical development phase, 2015

Pricing Analysis for Process Development

Cell line/expression system pricing

Bioreactor cost

Operating and construction cost advantage due to single-use bioprocessing equipment

Bioprocessing operating cost items and ranges

Bioprocessing pricing analysis based on product type

Downstream bioprocessing pricing analysis

Cost analyses for buffer purchasing

Customer Relationship Management in Contract Manufacturing

Selection process of CMO

Operations and quality oversight of CMOs

Companies Mentioned

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Lonza

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH

JRS PHARMA

AGC Biologics

ProBioGen

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

Samsung BioLogics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Binex Co., Ltd.

WuXi Biologics

AbbVie, Inc.

