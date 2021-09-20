Global $25+ Billion Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market to 2028: Expansion of Fill-and-Finish CMOs & Emergence of Single-use Bioprocessing Equipment & Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 25.1 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.7%.
Growing biopharmaceutical pipeline and lack of adequate manufacturing capabilities are two key factors that are driving partnership between large molecule manufacturers and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). Contract manufacturers are engaged in broadening their service portfolio to meet the company demands with respect to regulatory standards and new services.
The reliance of companies on CMOs for the production of biologics and biosimilars is expected to rise over the forecast period as a consequence of changes adopted by the CMOs. This is evident through growing investment in collaborations of companies with CMOs as well as continuous efforts taken up for expanding the service portfolio.
The supply chain of biopharmaceuticals remained robust and was largely unaffected worldwide during the coronavirus outburst. Also, biopharmaceutical contract manufacturers are observing increased demand related to the Covid-19 vaccine and therapeutics. Thus, the future holds numerous opportunities for the global market. For instance, in 2020, AstraZeneca and Oxford Biomedica signed a one-year clinical and commercial supply agreement for the manufacturing of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222.
The future growth of CMOs is highly dependent on the promising opportunities offered by the biopharmaceutical industry, the bioprocessing industry, and the contract service industry. Expansion of fill-and-finish services and increasing robustness of venture capital investments for the life science sector are two important opportunities that are anticipated to drive the marke
For instance, in 2019, Shanghai HaiHe Biopharma Co. Ltd. raised USD 146.6 million as venture capital for its large cancer drug portfolio, which they shall utilize along with their outsourcing partner Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights
- Mammalian-based biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing captured the largest market share of over 59% in 2020 owing to the high penetration of mammalian expression system for biologics development
- Out of all the services offered in this market, process development contributed to the largest share in 2020 owing to high capital investment, especially in the downstream process
- The complexities associated with regulatory approval and good manufacturing practice pronounces the demand for the established contract manufacturers to ensure compliance with regulatory standards
- The biologics contract manufacturing segment dominated the global market in 2020 owing to higher demand for biologics production
- However, the biosimilar segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to cost-saving advantages associated with biosimilars development
- North America was the dominant regional market in 2020 due to the presence of an effective regulatory framework for biologics development in the U.S.
- However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 owing to emerging countries, such as India and China, incorporating developments to sustain the competition
- Several international companies are seeking outsourcing of biopharmaceutical production to Asian countries owing to the continuous expansion of Asian CMOs that offer services at a less price, as compared to the service providers based in western countries
Market Segmentation & Scope
Market driver analysis
- Rise in investment by CMOs for capacity expansion
- Commercial success of biopharmaceuticals and consequent increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals
- Notable growth of biologics
- Robust biopharmaceuticals pipeline
- Cost and time saving benefits offered by contract services
Market restraint analysis
- Limited outsourcing amongst well-established biopharmaceutical manufacturer
Opportunity analysis
- Expansion of fill-and-finish CMOs
- Emergence of single-use bioprocessing equipment & solutions
- Funding & investments
Trend Analysis
- Merger & acquisitions in CMO industry
- Trading of CMOs at strong EV/EBITDA multiples
- Current trends in biopharmaceutical industry
Pipeline Analysis
- Distribution of products & projects in development stage by clinical phase
- Key finding of the analysis:
- Pipeline analysis for biosimilar drugs, as of February 2018
- Total global biopharmaceutical R&D spending
- Number of drugs in clinical development phase, 2015
Pricing Analysis for Process Development
- Cell line/expression system pricing
- Bioreactor cost
- Operating and construction cost advantage due to single-use bioprocessing equipment
- Bioprocessing operating cost items and ranges
- Bioprocessing pricing analysis based on product type
- Downstream bioprocessing pricing analysis
- Cost analyses for buffer purchasing
Customer Relationship Management in Contract Manufacturing
- Selection process of CMO
- Operations and quality oversight of CMOs
