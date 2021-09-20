New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Scar Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Scar Type, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151337/?utm_source=GNW



Scar Treatment Market Growth & Trends



The global scar treatment market size is expected to reach a value of USD 46.3 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 10.1%. Scar treatment market is developing at a fast rate due to the growing awareness among people regarding aesthetics. Acne scars are one of the most common concerns. Rise in the number of road accidents also results in several marks, which many a time require surgical assistance.



Hence, patients who have undergone such surgeries are generally provided with topical products for scar reduction.Cosmetic surgeries with laser instruments are also being undertaken for treating severe marks from road accidents.



To remove such marks, plastic surgeries or resurfacing laser therapies are being preferred.Technologically advanced scar removal products minimize pain and facilitate a hassle-free healing process.



For instance, UltraPulse by Lumenis uses CO2 laser for the treatment of acne scars reduces the risk of pain during the treatment process.



Scar Treatment Market Report Highlights

• Topical products led the global scar removal treatment market in 2018 due to higher demand for creams and gels for treating scars, such as acne, surgical marks, and burns

• Laser products are anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the introduction of technically advanced laser instruments

• North America was the dominant regional market in 2018 owing to the high penetration of laser-based products in skin rejuvenation and scar treatment

