English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 13 September to Friday 17 September:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 115,124 1,752,556,006 13 September 2021 1 18,410.0000 18,410 14 September 2021 5 18,328.0000 91,640 15 September 2021 27 18,708.5185 505,130 16 September 2021 354 18,592.9379 6,581,900 17 September 2021 520 18,672.8269 9,709,870 Total 13-17 September Friday 907 16,906,950 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 961 18,640.5182 17,913,538 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 68,566 1,164,667,618 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 116,992 1,787,376,494 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 460,452 7,371,707,076 13 September 2021 5 19,420.0000 97,100 14 September 2021 25 19,393.0000 484,825 15 September 2021 136 19,797.8309 2,692,505 16 September 2021 1,778 19,712.9724 35,049,665 17 September 2021 2,612 19,839.1175 51,819,775 Total 13-17 September Friday 4,556 90,143,870 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,917 19,785.7484 57,715,028 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 274,282 4,842,447,928 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 467,925 7,519,565,974

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 94,676 A shares and 391,623 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.51% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 September 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments