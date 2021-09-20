Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 13 September to Friday 17 September:                                       

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)115,124 1,752,556,006
13 September 2021118,410.000018,410
14 September 2021518,328.000091,640
15 September 20212718,708.5185505,130
16 September 202135418,592.93796,581,900
17 September 202152018,672.82699,709,870
Total 13-17 September Friday907 16,906,950
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*96118,640.518217,913,538
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)68,566 1,164,667,618
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)116,992 1,787,376,494
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)460,452 7,371,707,076
13 September 2021519,420.000097,100
14 September 20212519,393.0000484,825
15 September 202113619,797.83092,692,505
16 September 20211,77819,712.972435,049,665
17 September 20212,61219,839.117551,819,775
Total 13-17 September Friday4,556 90,143,870
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,91719,785.748457,715,028
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)274,282 4,842,447,928
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)467,925 7,519,565,974

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 94,676 A shares and 391,623 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.51% of the share capital.                 

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 September 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

