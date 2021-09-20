United States $14.1 Bn Residential Solar PV Markets to 2028 - Rejoining of the U.S. in the Paris Climate Agreement is Expected to Boost Growth

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Residential Solar PV Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Construction, by State (California, New York, Arizona, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, Rest Of the U.S.), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. residential solar PV market size is expected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2028, andis expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as rising demand for renewable clean power generation and government policies related to incentives and tax rebates for solar PV (photovoltaic) systems are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Increasing awareness among people regarding the use of low carbon-intensive technologies to limit carbon footprint is one of the major factors driving the adoption of solar PV systems in the U.S. residential sector.



The rejoining of the U.S. in the Paris Climate Agreement in February 2021 is expected to further boost market growth. Further, the extension of Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for residential solar PV installations at 26% by 2022 and 22% by 2023, is anticipated to boost the growth of the industry over the forecast period.



California is expected to continue to have a dominating market share as compared to other states in the U.S. on account of the presence of supporting policies, plans, and financial incentives for solar PV installation in the residential sector.

In addition, the adoption of the California solar mandate from January 2021 is expected to boost market growth in the state over the coming years. The mandate states that all new residential properties to be constructed in the state should opt for solar PV systems.



The availability of alternative clean power generation technologies in form of wind power and fuel cell systems is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Increase in research and development activities and the presence of favorable policies and regulations for these power generation sources are factors likely to boost their adoption over the forecast period. These factors are expected to limit the growth of the industry over the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned

Tesla

Sunpower Corporation

Sunrun

Trinity Solar, Inc.

Sungevity

Momentum Solar

Petersen Dean Inc.

Ace Solar

Sunlux

Titan Solar Power

