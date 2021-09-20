New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets for Dental Consumables and Prosthetics" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151449/?utm_source=GNW

This report will also highlight the current and future market potential of dental consumables and prosthetics with an analysis of the competitive landscape.



Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analyses, prevalence or incidence of dental diseases, and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered. The report includes market projections for 2026 and market shares for key players.



The report segments the market for dental consumables and prosthetics by product and geography. The following products are included within each segment -

General dental supplies

- Cotton sponges, rolls and tips.

- Disposable tips and covers.

- Patient bibs and other paper operatory products.

- Anesthetics (topical and injectable).

- Imaging materials, X-ray films, mounts and digital supplies.



Preventive materials and supplies

- Fluoride and related materials.

- Temporary sealants and fillings.

- Oral rinses.

- Cleaning agents and materials.

- Disclosing agents.



Treatment materials and supplies

- Filling materials.

- Filling supplies and accessories.

- Endodontic materials and supplies.

- Finishing materials and supplies.



Restorative and cosmetic supplies, materials, and prosthetics

- Dental prosthetics.

- Impression materials.

- Cements, liners and bases.

- Tissue and bone regeneration materials.

- Bleaching supplies.



By geography, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of the markets in major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast values for 2026.



Report Includes:

- 41 tables

- An overview of the global markets for dental consumables and prosthetics

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026

- Quantification of high dental consumables and prosthetics based on product and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

- Highlights of the current and future market potential, detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies, and information on new technologies and innovations of the industry

- Detailed description of structure and history of the dental industry and insights into U.S. dental insurance issues and statistics

- Coverage of internal marketing plans based on detailed information about product categories, and uses, and discussion on relation of medical tourism with dental care and how it affects the market

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of major players, including 3M Co., DB Orthodontics, Envista, GC Corp., Straumann and Zimmer Biomet Holdings



Summary:

The global market for dental consumables and prosthetics was valued at REDACTED in 2020.The general dental supplies segment accounted for the highest share in the global market in 2020, recording REDACTED in revenue.



This segment is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as the use of general supplies such as amalgam, acrylic resin or ceramics, and biocompatible materials in the U.S. and the rest of North America, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and most of developed Asia and Africa. Growth can also be attributed to the development of treatment

procedures used in orthodontic clinics, the rise in demand for teeth rearrangement, and the development by key market players of alternatives to orthodontic therapy.



For this report, the global market fordental consumables and prosthetics is segmented by product and region.

