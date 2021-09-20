Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market Report 2021-2028: Key Market Opportunities in the Growth of Over-the-Top (OTT) Streaming

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global multi-viewer monitoring system market is expected to reach US$ 1,554.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2028, the forecast period considered in the report.



APAC Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

The presence of developing economies such as China, India, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan helps in making Asia a developing region. Stable economies and technological advancements support the growth of diversified industries and markets in Asia.

The multi-viewer monitoring system market players in the region are experiencing significant demand for their products due to rise in disposable income of individuals, better internet infrastructure, and willingness to spend on subscription fees.

Moreover, change in technology structure, competitive environment due to presence of different entertainment platforms, and rise in customer inclination toward digital content are among other factors likely to impact the growth of multi-viewer monitoring system market in Asia.

As the penetration of internet and mobile technologies in Asia is increasing, the inclination of consumers toward OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime is growing. This inclination will assist in boosting the broadcasting demand, thereby boosting the adoption of multi-viewer monitoring systems for creating and commercializing digital content.



Additionally, in Asian economies, the era of IP based streaming networks is booming, which has permitted broadcasters and service providers to ramp up their operations faster. As consumers have a luxury to watch any content irrespective of place and time, their expectation has reached the highest level of service.

This factor is encouraging the broadcasters to have a reliable system for broadcasting to avoid problems related to jitter, packet loss, operational production violations, and encoding impairments.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market

APAC is characterized by many developing countries, a positive economic outlook, high residential and industrial presence, huge population, and rising disposable income. All these factors make APAC a major growth driving region for various markets, including multi-viewer monitoring system market.

The lockdown of various factories in China has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the development and delivery schedules of various products and services. Even as the factories in China are beginning to reopen, several businesses have reduced or paused their operations.



The region comprises several developing countries, which consist of large number of retail complexes as well as a huge broadcasting industry. The temporary closure of all economic activities announced by the respective government bodies has led to the decline in demand for advanced technologies sand solutions across the industries, thereby negatively impacting the market growth.

Moreover, the travel restriction imposed across the nations have led to the disruption of supply chain of both manufacturing components and fined products from major economies such as India and China.



Key Findings of Study:

IP-based streaming networks are flourishing in Asian nations, allowing broadcasters and service providers to scale up operations more quickly.

Because customers now have the freedom to watch any content at any time and from any location, their expectations have reached new heights. This aspect encourages broadcasters to maintain a dependable broadcasting system in order to minimize issues such as jitter, packet loss, operational production violations, and encoding impairments. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are contributing to the growth of the region in the global multi-viewer monitoring system market.

Thus, companies such as Evertz, Lawo, and RGB Spectrum are offering multi-location monitoring systems for broadcasting and other purposes, including on-the-road productions, houses of worship, conferences and events, flyaway packs, PayTV, linear playout, and over-the-top CDN.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55ot82