New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "mRNA: Therapeutics and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151448/?utm_source=GNW

g., cancer, heart diseases) and several other rare diseases.



The report considers only “Western” or modern drugs and excludes any other type of drugs such as alternative therapies. This report covers technologies used for the development and delivery of mRNA therapeutics.



This study aims to analyze the dynamics and forecasts of the mRNA therapeutics market worldwide and provides key market propositions over a five-year forecast period. The report covers developed and emerging markets, and it provides -

- Detailed description, including demographics and cost burden, of various diseases including types of cancer (e.g., breast cancer and others), cardiovascular diseases (MI, IHD, etc.), infectious diseases (COVID-19, Zika, influenza, rabies, etc.), respiratory disorders, diabetes and rare disorders such as cystic fibrosis, OTC disorder, propionic acidemia, TTR amyloidosis and melanoma, among others.

- Detailed description and analysis of current mRNA therapeutics (mRNA vaccines, drugs and therapies).

- Market characterization, unmet need, and market size and segmentation (by region, segment, diseases).

- The current state of the market and the key markets for its future development.

- Major regional trends.

- Market drivers and restraints.

- Detailed market projections through 2026.

- Global competitive thrust in terms of competition and market shares.

- Key marketed and pipeline (research and development) products along with information about their regulatory status.

- Strategic landscape (mergers and acquisitions).

- Regulatory structure: new regulations that will influence the development of the mRNA therapeutics market.

- Pricing and reimbursement.

- Observations and conclusions on the future of mRNA therapeutics.

- Profiles of market participants and associations.



Report Includes:

- 32 data tables and 32 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for mRNA therapeutics

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the major developments, pandemic threats, therapeutic developments, and technological developments of the mRNA therapeutics market

- Discussion on significant advantages of mRNA over protein or DNA-based delivery systems and description of demographic and economic trends, and outlook of the mRNA therapeutics market

- Evaluation of current market size and forecast and information on prophylactic vaccines, vaccine discovery and development, and R&D activities

- Analysis of the various innovative therapeutics as well as new promising vaccines intended for the prevention and treatment of various chronic and infectious diseases

- Assessment of regulatory structure, pricing and reimbursement scenario, and pipeline analysis of the new molecules & therapeutics

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson and Novartis



Summary:

mRNA therapeutics have emerged as a rapidly growing field with multibillion-dollar business potential within the biotherapeutics market. The therapeutic use of mRNA is unique and powerful since it plays a very critical role in human biology and instruct cells to make proteins to circulate throughout the body.



Recent commercial success has shown its potential to transform the biopharma industry, the same way that the first-generation biotech companies (such as Amgen, Biogen and Genentech) did in the 1980s when they began developing recombinant protein therapies called biologics.The COVID-19 pandemic became the first pandemic of the current generation.



It created lots of mRNA buzz in the market in terms of appreciating the bigger picture of the mRNA segment and its wider potential of developing precise and individualized therapies targeting diseases beyond viral infections.



The global market for mRNA therapeutics (e.g., mRNA vaccines, drugs and therapies) was worth REDACTED in 2020. The market is expected to reach REDACTED in 2021 and REDACTED by 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2021 through 2026. Revenue from 2021 is an estimate based on sales of first two quarters (Q1 & Q2) along with projections of dose orders for 2021 by leading companies. mRNA therapeutics typically include vaccines, drugs and therapies developed through mRNA technology. This market growth is fueled by the increasing incidence of infectious diseases (e.g., COVID-19, Zika, influenza, Ebola, etc.); increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

(e.g., cancer, heart diseases, respiratory, CKD, etc.), rare diseases (e.g., methylmalonic acidemia, propionic acidemia, phenylketonuria, glycogen disease, etc.), and metabolic and immune disorders; commercialization of mRNA vaccines; development of personalized therapeutics for cancer; strong pipeline of therapeutics addressing unmet need for rare diseases; and growing global acceptance for mRNA therapeutics (e.g., COVID-19, Ebola, influenza, HIV) over traditional drugs and vaccines.



In 2020, the U.S. accounted for REDACTED (REDACTED) of the global mRNA therapeutics market. The U.S. market should reach nearly REDACTED (REDACTED) in 2021 and REDACTED (REDACTED) by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of REDACTED over the five-year forecast period. The market for 2020 is relatively lower since BioNTech and Moderna received emergency approvals for their vaccines in December 2020. Additionally, 2021 revenue is also an estimate based on sales of first two quarters (Q1 and Q2) along with projections of doses ordered to be delivered by 2021, by leading companies. The U.S. is expected to maintain dominance in the mRNA therapeutics market. This growth is due to the growing geriatric

population, rise of COVID-19 pandemic, increasing incidence of infectious diseases, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for transformative therapeutics, increasing acceptance of mRNA vaccines, preventive care, continuous technological advancements, increasing investment, incentives for new product development, unmet need for rare disease treatment, favorable regulatory environment, acceptance of personalized medicine and increasing adoption of treatment adherence technologies and software applications.



In 2020, Europe had a REDACTED share of the global market worth REDACTED.The European market should reach REDACTED (REDACTED) by 2021, growing to REDACTED by 2026 at a CAGR of REDACTED.



The Asia-Pacificmarket should reach REDACTED (REDACTED) by 2021, growing to REDACTED by 2026 at a CAGR of REDACTED. The ROW market should reach REDACTED (REDACTED) by 2021, growing to REDACTED by 2026 at a CAGR of REDACTED.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151448/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________