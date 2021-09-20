Global $2960 Billion Meat Markets to 2026

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Meat Market, By Product (Chicken, Beef, Mutton, Pork and Others), By Type (Raw and Processed), By Distribution Channel (Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Hypermarket/ Supermarket, and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global meat market in the year 2020 was valued at USD2308.61 billion and is expected to reach over USD2960.04 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 4.34% through 2026.

Meat market is among one of the stable food markets especially in the developed countries. Continuous rise in the consumption pattern of meat eaters has been increased with a rise in the income level of people. However, it has been noted that the meat per capita consumption in developed countries is twice more than world average level.

Some of the major trends of this market include growing population, rising income and growing urbanization, innovative products offered by the company, increasing demand for meat and meat products in developing countries and additional factors like influence of healthy and ethical living will further enhance the growth of this market through 2026.

The meat industry is forced to develop new products with altered and novel formulations, such as innovative microbial enzymes in plant or animal could be used in meat industry to modify the texture of meats and meat products. Until now any growth in the addition of nutrients to meat products hasn't been seen, but in the future, we can expect from the research and development teams of the leading brands to add value to the products.

The global meat market is categorized based on type into processed and raw. Among them, the raw category represents almost 86% of the global meat market. As many of the industrial nations have different demands such as meat with no additives or chemical residues, minimal processing, convenient and healthy meat products, the demand for homemade and raw meat consumption is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

In terms of region, the global meat market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the first position in terms of market share and historical growth.

As well as it is expected to contribute almost 45% of the total market for the estimated the year of 2026, followed by Europe and North America, which are expected to remain stable markets. China holds the largest market of the meat industry in terms of the country with a market size of USD292.68 billion in the year 2020.

It is expected to maintain the first position in the market considering the GDP and the food consumption pattern. After China, United States of America and India hold the second and third positions at the global level.

The meat market has become an attractive destination for investments and several large multinational companies are entering this market. The global meat market is highly fragmented due to many local and international suppliers.

Some of the major companies are

JBS S.A.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

WH Group Limited

BRF S.A.

Sysco Corporation

Hormel Foods Corporation

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc.

Vion Food Group

Minerva Foods SA

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Meat Market, By Product:

Chicken

Beef

Pork

Mutton

Others (Birds, Turkey, Venison, etc.)

Global Meat Market, By Type:

Raw

Processed

Global Meat Market, By Distribution Channel:

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Online Sales Channel

Others (Direct Sellers, General Merchandised Retailers, etc.)

Global Meat Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Vietnam

Japan

Indonesia

Europe

Russia

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

Iran

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

