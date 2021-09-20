Opportunities in the United States Automotive Tools Market: Survey Data from 523 Automotive Technicians

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 United States Automotive Technicians' Choice Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the independent automotive aftermarket vehicle service technicians' choice of tools. The survey was conducted using a computer-assisted telephone interview methodology in 2020.

In total, 523 automotive technicians were surveyed for this research. To qualify as a respondent, an automotive technician has to be working at least 32 hours per week and physically work on vehicles on at least a weekly basis. Respondents represent automotive repair shops throughout the United States. Shop types include new-vehicle dealership service departments, franchised auto repair shops, and independent auto repair shops.

The publisher has been tracking the automotive repair tool industry through automotive technicians since 2008. When applicable, this research compares data trending as far back as 2008.

Definitions:

Power tool: Tools powered by a motor

Hand tool: A device for doing a particular job that does not use a motor, but is powered solely by the person using it

Handheld diagnostic tool: Reads a vehicle's onboard diagnostic and has reporting capability; specifically, it provides real-time data in addition to a standardized series of diagnostic trouble codes

Pneumatic or air tool: A tool activated by a gas, usually compressed air supplied by a gas compressor

Tool storage device: A tool box, roll cab, cart, or other unit that is used for storing tools

Quality: Relates to Original Equipment (OE) fit, form, and function; the closer something matches the original part, the higher the perceived quality

Reliability: Relates to service life; a reliable product is one that is less susceptible to premature failure and has comparatively low warranty claims

Innovation: Relates to coming up with new ideas or products and making continual improvements



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Methodology

2. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Auto Tools Purchase Rate

Most Influential Factors in the Purchase Decision Process

Dominant Brand vs. Key Challengers - Summary of the Ownership Gap across Product Categories

Most Prevalent Purchase Channel Trends - Mobile Tool Distributor

Auto Tools Purchase Channel Trends

3. Power Tools

Matrix to Guide the Strategic Drivers When Selecting Auto Tools

Strategic Drivers of Power Tool Selection

Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Power Tools

Purchases of Power Tools

Purchases of Power Tools Among Technicians Who Prefer the Top Brands

Power Tools Market Performance Index

Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Power Tools

Brand Reputation Gap - Power Tools

Interpreting Word Clouds - What is Most Commonly Said

Word Cloud - Power Tools

Distribution Channels Over Time - Power Tools

4. Hand Tools

Strategic Drivers of Hand Tool Selection

Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Hand Tools

Purchases of Hand Tools

Purchases of Hand Tools Among Technicians Who Prefer the Top Brands

Hand Tools Market Performance Index

Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Hand Tools

Brand Reputation Gap - Hand Tools

Word Cloud - Hand Tools

Distribution Channels Over Time - Hand Tools

5. Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Strategic Drivers of Handheld Diagnostic Tool Selection

Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Purchases of Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Purchases of Handheld Diagnostic Tools Among Technicians Who Most Prefer the Top Brands

Handheld Diagnostic Tools Market Performance Index

Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Brand Reputation Gap - Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Word Cloud - Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Distribution Channels Over Time - Handheld Diagnostic Tools

6. Pneumatic/Air Tools

Strategic Drivers of Pneumatic/Air Tool Selection

Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Pneumatic/Air Tools

Purchases of Pneumatic/Air Tools

Purchases of Pneumatic/Air Tools Among Technicians Who Prefer the Top Brands

Pneumatic/Air Tools Market Performance Index

Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Pneumatic/Air Tools

Brand Reputation Gap - Pneumatic/Air Tools

Word Cloud - Pneumatic/Air Tools

Distribution Channels Over Time - Pneumatic/Air Tools

7. Tool Storage Devices

Strategic Drivers of Tool Storage Device Selection

Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Tool Storage Device Selection

Purchases of Tool Storage Devices

Purchases of Tool Storage Devices Among Technicians Who Prefer the Top Brands

Tool Storage Market Performance Index

Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Tool Storage Devices

Brand Reputation Gap - Tool Storage Devices

Word Cloud - Tool Storage Devices

Distribution Channels Over Time - Tool Storage Devices

8. Profile

Shop and Technician Profile

Purchase Decision Process by Auto Tool

Role by Automotive Garage

