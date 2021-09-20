Opportunities in the United States Automotive Tools Market: Survey Data from 523 Automotive Technicians

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 United States Automotive Technicians' Choice Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the independent automotive aftermarket vehicle service technicians' choice of tools. The survey was conducted using a computer-assisted telephone interview methodology in 2020.
In total, 523 automotive technicians were surveyed for this research. To qualify as a respondent, an automotive technician has to be working at least 32 hours per week and physically work on vehicles on at least a weekly basis. Respondents represent automotive repair shops throughout the United States. Shop types include new-vehicle dealership service departments, franchised auto repair shops, and independent auto repair shops.
The publisher has been tracking the automotive repair tool industry through automotive technicians since 2008. When applicable, this research compares data trending as far back as 2008.
Definitions:
- Power tool: Tools powered by a motor
- Hand tool: A device for doing a particular job that does not use a motor, but is powered solely by the person using it
- Handheld diagnostic tool: Reads a vehicle's onboard diagnostic and has reporting capability; specifically, it provides real-time data in addition to a standardized series of diagnostic trouble codes
- Pneumatic or air tool: A tool activated by a gas, usually compressed air supplied by a gas compressor
- Tool storage device: A tool box, roll cab, cart, or other unit that is used for storing tools
- Quality: Relates to Original Equipment (OE) fit, form, and function; the closer something matches the original part, the higher the perceived quality
- Reliability: Relates to service life; a reliable product is one that is less susceptible to premature failure and has comparatively low warranty claims
- Innovation: Relates to coming up with new ideas or products and making continual improvements
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
2. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Auto Tools Purchase Rate
- Most Influential Factors in the Purchase Decision Process
- Dominant Brand vs. Key Challengers - Summary of the Ownership Gap across Product Categories
- Most Prevalent Purchase Channel Trends - Mobile Tool Distributor
- Auto Tools Purchase Channel Trends
3. Power Tools
- Matrix to Guide the Strategic Drivers When Selecting Auto Tools
- Strategic Drivers of Power Tool Selection
- Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Power Tools
- Purchases of Power Tools
- Purchases of Power Tools Among Technicians Who Prefer the Top Brands
- Power Tools Market Performance Index
- Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Power Tools
- Brand Reputation Gap - Power Tools
- Interpreting Word Clouds - What is Most Commonly Said
- Word Cloud - Power Tools
- Distribution Channels Over Time - Power Tools
4. Hand Tools
- Strategic Drivers of Hand Tool Selection
- Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Hand Tools
- Purchases of Hand Tools
- Purchases of Hand Tools Among Technicians Who Prefer the Top Brands
- Hand Tools Market Performance Index
- Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Hand Tools
- Brand Reputation Gap - Hand Tools
- Word Cloud - Hand Tools
- Distribution Channels Over Time - Hand Tools
5. Handheld Diagnostic Tools
- Strategic Drivers of Handheld Diagnostic Tool Selection
- Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Handheld Diagnostic Tools
- Purchases of Handheld Diagnostic Tools
- Purchases of Handheld Diagnostic Tools Among Technicians Who Most Prefer the Top Brands
- Handheld Diagnostic Tools Market Performance Index
- Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Handheld Diagnostic Tools
- Brand Reputation Gap - Handheld Diagnostic Tools
- Word Cloud - Handheld Diagnostic Tools
- Distribution Channels Over Time - Handheld Diagnostic Tools
6. Pneumatic/Air Tools
- Strategic Drivers of Pneumatic/Air Tool Selection
- Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Pneumatic/Air Tools
- Purchases of Pneumatic/Air Tools
- Purchases of Pneumatic/Air Tools Among Technicians Who Prefer the Top Brands
- Pneumatic/Air Tools Market Performance Index
- Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Pneumatic/Air Tools
- Brand Reputation Gap - Pneumatic/Air Tools
- Word Cloud - Pneumatic/Air Tools
- Distribution Channels Over Time - Pneumatic/Air Tools
7. Tool Storage Devices
- Strategic Drivers of Tool Storage Device Selection
- Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Tool Storage Device Selection
- Purchases of Tool Storage Devices
- Purchases of Tool Storage Devices Among Technicians Who Prefer the Top Brands
- Tool Storage Market Performance Index
- Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Tool Storage Devices
- Brand Reputation Gap - Tool Storage Devices
- Word Cloud - Tool Storage Devices
- Distribution Channels Over Time - Tool Storage Devices
8. Profile
- Shop and Technician Profile
- Purchase Decision Process by Auto Tool
- Role by Automotive Garage
