Opportunities in the Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection System Market to 2025: Increasing Demand for Direct Fuel-injected Engines

The "Global Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection System Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diesel vehicle common rail injection system market is poised to grow by 1924.15 thousand units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The report on the diesel vehicle common rail injection system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for direct fuel-injected engines in emerging countries and heavy dependence on road transportation for logistics.

This study identifies the rising preference for pickup trucks and SUVs in emerging countries as one of the prime reasons driving the diesel vehicle common rail injection system market growth during the next few years.



The report on diesel vehicle common rail injection system market covers the following areas:

Diesel vehicle common rail injection system market sizing

Diesel vehicle common rail injection system market forecast

Diesel vehicle common rail injection system market industry analysis



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

BorgWarner Inc.

Cummins Inc.

DENSO Corp.

Farinia Group

HYUNDAI KEFICO Corp.

Linamar Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanadyne LLC

Standard Motor Products Europe Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

