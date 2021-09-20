Opportunities in the Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection System Market to 2025: Increasing Demand for Direct Fuel-injected Engines

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection System Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The diesel vehicle common rail injection system market is poised to grow by 1924.15 thousand units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
The report on the diesel vehicle common rail injection system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by the increasing demand for direct fuel-injected engines in emerging countries and heavy dependence on road transportation for logistics.
This study identifies the rising preference for pickup trucks and SUVs in emerging countries as one of the prime reasons driving the diesel vehicle common rail injection system market growth during the next few years.
The report on diesel vehicle common rail injection system market covers the following areas:
- Diesel vehicle common rail injection system market sizing
- Diesel vehicle common rail injection system market forecast
- Diesel vehicle common rail injection system market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- DENSO Corp.
- Farinia Group
- HYUNDAI KEFICO Corp.
- Linamar Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Stanadyne LLC
- Standard Motor Products Europe Ltd.
- Tenneco Inc.
