Opportunities for Digital Badges Market in the Global Education Sector: Growth of $199.44 Million is Forecast During 2021-2025

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Badges Market in the Education Sector Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital badges market in the education sector is poised to grow by $199.44 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.63% during the forecast period.

The report on the digital badges market in the education sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing collaborations between colleges and digital badges vendors and increased emphasis on gamification.



The digital badges market in the education sector analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital badges market in the education sector vendors that include Accredible, Accreditrust Technologies LLC, Badgecraft UAB, Basno Inc., Credly Inc., Discendum Oy, Forall Systems Inc., Instructure Inc., Open Badge Factory Ltd., and Pearson Plc. Also, the digital badges market in the education sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accredible

Accreditrust Technologies LLC

Badgecraft UAB

Basno Inc.

Credly Inc.

Discendum Oy

Forall Systems Inc.

Instructure Inc.

Open Badge Factory Ltd.

Pearson Plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vcmhn5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.