The insulating glass window market size was USD 12.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2026

Insulating glass windows reduce the level of light transmission into the interior of a building and reduce solar heat gain.Insulating glass windows increase the thermal efficiency of buildings by minimizing the transfer of heat/cold from within the building environment to the outside environment.



The global market for insulating glass windows is witnessing high growth with increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings.



Triple-glazed segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By glazing type, triple-glazed segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.The use of triple-glazed windows significantly reduces CO2 emissions and saves more energy as compared to the double-glazed counterpart.



Also, the high demand for triple-glazed windows from countries having cold climates is driving this segment.



Hot-melt butyl segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By sealant type, the hot-melt butyl segment is expected to be the fastest-growing sealant type in the insulated glass window market.Hot-melt butyl is a butyl rubber-based sealant used in insulating glass windows as a secondary sealant, which offers a low moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR).



Also, they do not pose any cure issues, which, in turn, eliminates all cure-time handling requirements, thereby offering a balance between performance and operational efficiency. These factors are expected to lead the growth of hot-melt butyl segment.



Flexible warm edge spacer segment accounted for the largest share in 2020

By spacer type, the flexible warm edge spacer segment accounted for the largest share of the global insulating glass window market in 2020. Flexible warm edge spacers have very low conductivity in comparison to aluminum spacers and offer the primary benefit of improved thermal efficiency for insulating glass windows.



Residential segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By end-use industry, the residential segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.The key role of insulating glass windows in the residential construction segment is to keep homes warmer in the winter and cooler in the summers.



Growing demand for green buildings is expected to drive this segment during the forecast period.



Europe was the second-largest market in 2020 for insulating glass window

Europe was the second-largest market of the global insulating glass window market in 2020.The growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of key manufacturers of insulating glass windows in the region.



The overall consumption of insulating and other glass windows in the European building market is large, and it is expected that this region will see more investments in the coming years.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 16%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 48%

• By Designation: C-level– 16%, Director level – 24%, and Others– 60%

• By Region: Europe – 36%, North America – 24%, Asia Pacific – 20%, Middle East & Africa – 12%, South America – 8%



The key market players include AGC Inc. (Japan), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France), Dymax (US), Glaston Corporation (Finland), Guardian Glass (US), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Internorm (Austria), Scheuten (Netherlands), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sika AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), Viracon (US). These players have adopted product launches, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, contracts, partnerships, investments, collaborations, and divestments as their growth strategies.



