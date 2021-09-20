Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market Industry Report 2021: Market Size Across 5 Verticals, 5 Regional Markets and 20 National Markets

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market (with COVID-19 Impact) - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With three volumes, 612 pages, 127 tables and 142 figures, the Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market (with COVID-19 Impact) - 2021-2026 report contains a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology sectors, 5 regional markets and 20 national markets detailing 2019-2026 market size.
This report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global Explosives Trace Detection market available today. It is considered the industry's gold standard for ETD market research reports. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
According to the report, the 2021-2026 Explosives Trace Detection market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:
- Demand for multi-modal ETD systems.
- The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. The associated economic decline limited the 2020-2021 ETD purchasing budgets.
- The 2021 COVID-19 vaccination implies that the ETD market will recover by 2022.
- The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new ETD products and services.
- Increasing demand for automated ETD systems, requiring less (or more sophisticated) human intervention, raises ETD equipment and systems (relative to security personnel).
- Increasing value-added ETD systems generated by 'soft' elements (software, data management, processing algorithms).
- Replacement of outdated ETD systems.
- The "Biden Effect."
- China's internal security policy.
- Terror and crime mitigation.
Questions answered in this report include:
- What is the ETD market size, and what are the market trends during 2021-2026?
- What's the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the ETD market?
- Which submarkets in this field provide attractive business opportunities?
- What drives the ETD customers to purchase products and services?
- What are the ETD technology & services trends?
- What are the ETD Technology markets?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
- Which countries are expected to invest most in ETD capabilities within homeland security, public safety and national security organizations?
Key Topics Covered:
Volume 1
- Executive Summary
- COVID-19 Impact on the ETD Market
- ETD Market Drivers
- ETD Market Inhibitors TBD-DI
- ETD Market SWOT Analysis
- Competitive Analysis: Market Barriers to New Entry, Supplier Power, Buyer Power, Barriers to Substitution and Competitive Rivalry
- ETD Industry Value Chain
TECHNOLOGY MARKETS
- Global Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technology Markets
- Table Top ETD Market - 2019-2026
- Hand-Held ETD Market - 2019-2026
- ETD Kits Market - 2019-2026
- ETD Consumables Market - 2019-2026
- Drugs Trace Detection & Other Technologies Market - 2019-2026
VERTICAL MARKETS
- Global Explosives Trace Detection Vertical Markets
- Air, Sea & Land Transportation Security Explosives Trace Detection Market - 2019-2026
- Secured Facilities Explosives Trace Detection Market - 2019-2026
- Defense Explosives Trace Detection Market - 2019-2026
- 1st Responders Explosives Trace Detection Market - 2019-2026
- Other Vertical Explosives Trace Detection Markets - 2019-2026
REGIONAL MARKETS
- Regional Explosives Trace Detection Markets
- North America Explosives Trace Detection Market
- Latin America Explosives Trace Detection Market
- Europe Explosives Trace Detection Market
- Middle East & Africa Explosives Trace Detection Market
- Asia Pacific Explosives Trace Detection Market
Volume 2: NATIONAL MARKETS
- Global Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market by Country
- U.S. Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- Canada Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- Mexico Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- Brazil Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- Rest of Latin America Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- UK Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- France Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026.
- Scandinavian Countries Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- Germany Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- Italy Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- Rest of Europe Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- Turkey Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- Saudi Arabia Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- GCC Countries* Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- Rest of MEA Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- India Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- China Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- South Korea Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- Japan Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
- Rest of Asia Pacific Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Volume 3: VENDORS
Key Vendors
- American Innovations
- Auto Clear
- Astrotech Corporation
- Biosensor Applications Sweden AB
- Bruker Corporation
- Chemring Group
- DetectaChem LLC
- Electronics Sensor Technology
- FLIR Systems
- Hitachi
- Inward Detection
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Mistral Security Inc
- MS Technologies Inc.
- Nuctech Co. Ltd.
- OSI Systems
- Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
- Red X Defense
- Rs Dynamics
- Scanna MSC Ltd.
- Sibel Ltd
- Smiths Detection Inc.
- Syagen Technology
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Westminster International Ltd.
