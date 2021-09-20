The global amniotic products market is projected to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2026 from USD 0.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.2%

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amniotic Products Market by Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893184/?utm_source=GNW

The amniotic products market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region.



Amniotic membrane segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the amniotic products market is segmented into amniotic membranes and amniotic suspensions.Amniotic membrane account for the largest share of the amniotic products market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to to its increased use in a number of procedures. Moreover, amniotic membranes are more effective than amniotic suspensions.



Wound care segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the amniotic products market is segmented into wound care, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and other applications.The wound care applications segment commanded the largest share of the amniotic products market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing incidence of ulcers, traumatic and surgical wounds, and burns and the need for advanced technologies for treatment.



Hospitals& Ambulatory Surgery Centers segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the amniotic products market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and other end users (research institutes and laboratories).Hospitals, and ASCs for the largest share of the amniotic products market.



The large share is attributed to the rising incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers, the increasing number of severe burn cases and rising awareness about advanced burn care treatment, and the availability of reimbursement.



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

The global amniotic products market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America and Middle East & Africa.In 2020, North America dominated the global amniotic products market, followed by Europe.



The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the high prevalence of target diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness about advanced treatment options, and the strong presence of key market players in the region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type -Tier 1: 48%,Tier 2: 34% and Tier 3: 18%

• By Designation - C-level:33%, D-level:40%, and Others:27%

• By Region - North America:36%, Europe:28%, Asia Pacific:19%, Latin America: 10%, and Middle East & Africa: 7%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• MiMedx (US)

• Smith & Nephew (UK)

• Organogenesis Inc. (US)

• Integra LifeSciences (US)

• Stryker (US)

• Applied Biologics (US)

• Celularity, Inc. (US)

• Katena Products, Inc. (US)

• Lucina BioSciences (US)

• Next Biosciences (South Africa)

• Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC (US)

• Surgenex (US)

• TissueTech, Inc. (US)

• Ventris Medical, LLC (US)

• StimLabs LLC (US)

• VIVEX Biologics, Inc. (US)

• LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• NuVision Biotherapies Ltd. (UK)

• Genesis Biologics (US)

• Surgilogix (US)

• Tides Medical (US)

• Orthofix Medical Inc. (US)

• AlloSource (US)

• Merakris Therapeutics (US)

• MTF Biologics (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global amniotic productsmarket.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such astype, application, end userand region.



The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total amniotic products market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on amniotic products offered by the top 25 players in the amniotic products market. The report analyses the amniotic products market by product, application, end user and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various amniotic products across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the amniotic products market.



Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the amniotic products market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893184/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________