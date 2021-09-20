COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 46/2021 – 20 SEPTEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|48,866
|819,10
|40,026,149.13
|13 September 2021
|3,500
|776,67
|2.718.357,60
|14 September 2021
|3,500
|762,55
|2.668.930,60
|15 September 2021
|3,500
|759,46
|2.658.096,70
|16 September 2021
|3,306
|766,56
|2.534.257,94
|17 September 2021
|3,367
|776,12
|2.613.189,31
|Accumulated under the program
|66,039
|805,87
|53,218,981.28
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 623,338 shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments