The global infection surveillance solutions market is to reach USD 1,033 million by 2026 from USD 508 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%

Currently, with the surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increased focus on personal hygiene, coupled with the need to track and monitor the spread of COVID-19 infection

However, the high installation costs of infection surveillance solution platforms and the reluctance of healthcare professionals to adopt advanced healthcare IT solutions are expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Based on the products and services, the software segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on product the infection surveillance solutions market is segmented into infection surveillance software solutions and infection surveillance services.The infection surveillance software segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need for preventing HAIs and the growing number of surgical procedures leading to surgical site infections.



Based on the software segment, on-premise software accounted for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on type, the infection surveillance software market is segmented into on-premise and web-based software.The on-premise software segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance software market in 2020.



The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the need for maintaining access to healthcare IT solutions and reduce the risk of data breaches & external attacks.



Based on services, product support and maintenance segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on type, the infection surveillance services market is segmented into product support and maintenance services, training and consulting services, and implementation services.The product support and maintenance services segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance services market.



Product support and maintenance services take care of interoperability and software complexity issues. These services ensure that clients (healthcare providers) obtain access to the vendor company’s technical knowledge base, gain support from its product support team, and acquire application management skills. These factors are driving the growth of the product support and maintenance services segment



Based on end user segment, hospitals accounted for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on end user, the infection surveillance solutions market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other end users.In 2020, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large patient volume, the increasing incidence of HAIs, and the increasing cases of SSIs. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the adoption of infection surveillance solutions in hospitals.



North America accounted for the largest share in the infection surveillance solutions market during the forecast period

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this region can be attributed to factors such as the growing consolidation among healthcare providers, widespread adoption of healthcare IT solutions to curtail the rising healthcare costs, increasing incidence of HAIs, and the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the US.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%



Key players in the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

The key players operating in the infection surveillance solutions market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Premier International, Inc. (US), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), Sunquest (US), Deb Group Ltd. (UK), BioVigil Healthcare Systems (US), RLDatix (UK), IBM Corporation (US), Vecna Technologies, Inc. (US), VigiLanz Corporation (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Harris Healthcare (US), PeraHealth Inc. (US), Medexter Healthcare (Austria), CenTrak, Inc. (US), bioMerieux SA (France), CKM Healthcare (Canada), Asolva Inc. (US), PointClickCare (Canada), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Vitalacy Inc. (US), and Vizzia Technologies (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the infection surveillance solutions market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as products & services, end user, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various infection surveillance solutions products& services available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global infection surveillance solutions market. The report analyzes this market by products & services and end user.

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global infection surveillance solutions market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by products & services and end user

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global infection surveillance solutions market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global infection surveillance solutions market.

