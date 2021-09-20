Opportunities and Emerging Technologies in the Global Tissue Diagnostics Markets to 2026

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tissue diagnostics market should reach $6.4 billion by 2026 from $4.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The three major types of tissue diagnostics tests include:

Hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) is the most widely used stain in medical diagnosis, comprising about 80% of tissues used for in vitro diagnostics, and is key for highlighting structures in tissue for evaluation. In fact, virtually all patients suspected of having cancer have H&E and about 80% of cancers are diagnosed from the H&E alone.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is the process of using antibodies to stain proteins, which greatly increases the ability to identify categories of cells.

In situ hybridization (ISH) is an advanced technique to identify specific DNA or RNA molecules.

The most significant market trend during 2020 was the origin and global spread of COVID-19. Global health organizations and diagnostic manufacturers quickly developed and approved tests for the virus. This effort overwhelmed all other trends in 2020. One effect of this activity was a complete halt of merger and acquisition activity among major diagnostic manufacturers in 2020.

Because of its large population and its position as a medical technology innovation hub, North America is the global leader in terms of tissue diagnostics utilization. It remains the largest market, accounting for roughly 42.0% of the total market in 2020. The emerging markets of India, China, Russia and Brazil are poised to grow at double-digit growth rates due to rising incomes, growing healthcare budgets and heightened health awareness among the population.

In Asia-Pacific, there is increasing demand for tissue diagnostic test devices, as more people are concerned about quality healthcare. Further, the expanding aging population is leading to a significant rise in the volume of clinical tests performed in laboratories. The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominated by Japan, with the largest share of revenues growing at a stable growth rate. In the coming years, however, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be driven by emerging economies, such as China, followed by India.

The report analyzes each market and its applications, regulatory environment, technologies involved, market projections and market shares. The emerging markets discussed include countries such as India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, Brazil, and Russia, among others. The report also examines market drivers as well as restraints and challenges affecting its growth. Further, the report also highlights the emerging products and technologies and associated start-ups that are likely to accelerate the growth of the industry through their best practices in the research and development of tissue diagnostic tests.

