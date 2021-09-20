Global electric power distribution equipment market size to expand at 3.7% CAGR over 2021-2027

Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global electric power distribution equipment market was worth USD 1,08,180 million in 2020 and is slated to register a y-o-y growth rate of 3.7% over 2021-2027, to accumulate USD 1,39,510 million by the end of the forecast timeframe.

The research literature fragments the market into several segments with respect to product type, application ambit, and regional scope. The report also incorporates quantitative and qualitative characteristics in terms of all the sub-markets to pinpoint the areas with strong growth potential.

Besides, the study provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape by elaborating on product offerings, financials, and key strategies employed by leading players in this business vertical.

Growing demand for electricity, rapid expansion of distribution infrastructure, and widespread adoption of new power generation capacity additions are the primary factors influencing overall industry growth.

For the unversed, an electric power distribution system serves as the final stage in the delivery process of electric power. It supplies electricity from the transmission system to end consumers, while lowering the transmission voltage to 2-35 kV with the help of transformers.

Furthermore, increasing applications of smart grid technology, rising prevalence of advanced metering infrastructure, and the ongoing shift from conventional to modular switchgears are also propelling industry remuneration.

Market segmentation summary

Based on product type, global electric power distribution equipment market is arrayed into transformers, switchgears, and others. By application ambit, the industry classification comprises residential, commercial, and industrial & agriculture segments.

Regional scope

From a regional frame of reference, the research literature spans across North America (Canada, U.S.), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Russia, Italy, Nordic countries, ROE), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA).

The report elaborates on the market share, size, and scope of each regional segment to provide in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

Competitive landscape

The prominent players in global electric power distribution equipment marketplace are Toshiba Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and General Electric Co. among others.

The competitive landscape encompasses both small scale private companies and large multinational corporations. However, about 37.84% of the total industry revenue share is captured by the top 10 equipment manufacturers in this domain.

Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Transformers

Switchgears

Others

Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial & Agriculture

Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Competitive dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co. Ltd. (BTW)

Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd.

China XD Electric Co. Ltd.

TBEA Co. Ltd.

Hyosung Corp.

Alstom SA

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

General Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Eaton Corp.

ABB Ltd.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Transformers

1.2.3 Switchgears

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Industrial and Agriculture

1.3.4 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Trends

2.3.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Power Distribution Equipment Players by Revenue

3.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electric Power Distribution Equipment Revenue

3.4 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Power Distribution Equipment Revenue in 2020

3.5 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

4 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Application

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Application

11 Key Players Profiles

