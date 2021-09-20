Next Hydrogen Announces Expansion into New Assembly Facility

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Next Hydrogen") (TSXV: NXH), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen electrolyzers, is pleased to announce the opening of a new assembly facility in the Greater Toronto Area.

“We were fortunate to find such a well-suited and conveniently located space,” said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen. “This new facility will provide us with an initial 20MW of annual assembly capacity, which can be significantly expanded in a low-cost fashion as we continue to grow. We will be able to better serve our customers by co-locating our technical, engineering, assembly and after-service teams, and collaborating more effectively across business units.”

Located in Mississauga, Ontario, the new 27,000 square foot facility will provide capacity for product assembly, testing, product development and engineering, and leadership functions across Next Hydrogen. The Company expects to realize substantially improved processes, flow and scalability, with more efficient test capabilities and a reduction in lead times.

As Next Hydrogen’s world class team has grown, so has the need to unite the various functions within the company. The new facility boasts a hybrid work environment with an emphasis on recycled materials and employee well-being. Strict Covid-19 safety protocols are in place.

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 38 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.



