Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Ceramics Markets to 2026, Featuring Key Players 3M, Corning Inc., Hexcel, Honeywell International, Oerlikon Metco, and Saint-Gobain

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Ceramics: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for aerospace ceramics should grow from $4.9 billion in 2021 to $8.8 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
The North American aerospace ceramics market should grow from $2.4 billion in 2021 to $4.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 12.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
The European aerospace ceramics market should grow from $1.5 billion in 2021 to $2.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report provides definitive estimates and forecasts of the global market, as well as a detailed analysis of the markets in specific regions and countries, ceramic material, industry segments, and applications and ongoing trends.
In this report, the aerospace ceramics market is segmented by material, segment and application. Recently, thermal and structural applications have been at the center of research and development activities for aerospace ceramics. Carbon-based composites are gaining popularity in structural applications in the aerospace industry.
The Report Includes:
- 50 data tables and 29 additional tables
- An up-to-date analysis of current and future global markets for aerospace ceramics
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the key enabling technologies for aerospace ceramics, major market dynamics (DROs), regulatory scenario, and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Evaluation and forecast the aerospace ceramics market size (product sales in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by composition, application, end-use segment, and geography
- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, UK, Germany, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and other important RoW countries
- Assessment of industry supply networks, significant industry organizations, trends and opportunities, and value chain analysis of overall aerospace materials that affect this marketplace
- Insight into the emerging aerospace materials, their historical background and applications, and review of recent developments in the industry
- Company profiles descriptions of the major aerospace ceramics industry participants, including 3M, Corning Inc., Hexcel, Honeywell International, Oerlikon Metco, and Saint-Gobain
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Trends and Opportunities
- Value Chain
- Mineral Mining for Metals/Alloy Production
- Industry and Key Research Organizations
- Key Market Opportunities
- Global Airplane Industry Trends
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Composition
- Oxides
- Alumina
- Zirconia
- Non-oxides
- Silicon Carbide
- Silicon Nitride
- Composites
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Thermal Applications
- Electrical Applications
- Structural Applications
- Environmental Barrier Coatings
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Segment
- Commercial Aerospace Industry
- Defense Aerospace Industry
- Commercial Space Industry
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- U.K.
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Emerging Materials: Background and Applications
- Background
- History
- Aerospace Materials
- Advanced Steel Alloys
- Advanced Aluminum Alloys
- Titanium and Its Alloys
- Superalloys
- Composite Materials: CFRPs
- Advanced Composites
- Advanced Adhesives
- Applications
- Commercial Passenger Aircraft and Commercial Transport Aircraft
- General Aviation
- Helicopters
- Defense Industry and Government
- Commercial Space Industry
- Materials Not Considered in this Chapter
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Advanced Composites Inc.
- Applied Ceramics
- Ceramco Inc.
- Composite Horizon Llc
- Coorstek
- Corning Inc.
- Hexcel
- Honeywell International
- International Syalons
- Kyocera Fineceramics Precision Gmbh
- Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies Llc.
- Oerlikon Metco
- Saint-Gobain
Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwx0ux
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.