Global Cleanroom Technology Market Report 2021, Featuring Kimberley-Clark Corporation, Clean Air Products, Exyte Group, Taikisha Ltd. and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

The global cleanroom technology market attained a value of approximately USD 13.5 billion in 2020. Aided by sustainable innovations in the cleanroom technology, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2021-2026.



Expanding technological advancements and application of cleanroom technology in various end-use industries including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electrical and automotive industry, the demand for cleanroom technology is robustly growing. With the outbreak of COVID-19, it has become imperative for industries to maintain the highest level of hygiene and take up clean manufacturing measures, thus invigorating a demand for cleanroom technology, which in turn is augmenting market growth.

Rising research and developmental (R&D) activities to develop vaccines have driven the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry to invest liberally on cleanroom technology to ensure a safe, hygienic, and clean environment, thus, significantly adding to industrial growth. Rapid innovations in technology, keeping in view the environmental impact of cleanroom technology, sustainable practices are being implemented to ensure the benefit of the environment, which is further boosting industrial growth. Improvements in cleanroom equipment like heating ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) are enabling usage of energy efficient equipment that supplements sustainable practices.



