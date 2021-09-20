New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151372/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., MP Biomedicals, and Cayman Chemical Company.



The global ursolic acid market is expected to grow from $7.62 million in 2020 to $8.12 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.34 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The ursolic acid market consists of sales of ursolic acid and related-products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ursolic acid that belongs to a member of the triterpene family of chemicals, which are found in both plants and mammals.Ursolic acid is a naturally occurring chemical molecule found in a wide range of plants, including rosemary and apples.



It’s presumed to contain anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cancer-fighting properties.



The main types of ursolic acid include 25% ursolic acid, 50% ursolic acid, 90% ursolic acid, 98% ursolic acid and others.The 25% ursolic acid is extracted from different sources and standardized to 25% for a more reliable formulation and consistency.



The various forms of ursolic acids are powdered form, capsules, liquid form and is used in pharmaceutical, food and beverages, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and other industries.



North America was the largest region in the ursolic acid market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second-largest market in ursolic acid market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rapid growth in the utilization of ursolic acid in the manufacturing of various products in the cosmetic industry owing to spiked growth and demand for herbal products is expected to garner the growth of the market over coming years.Ursolic acid in cosmetic products is used as an anti-aging agent, anti-inflammatory, anti-wrinkle agent, and antioxidant.



According to Forbes, 2019, the worth of the global beauty industry is $532 billion.With a 20% market share, the USA currently leads the world in the beauty sector, followed by China (13%) and Japan (8%).



Thus, the increasing penetration of ursolic acid in the cosmetic industry drives the growth of the ursolic acid market.



The side effects of ursolic acid are expected to hamper the growth of the ursolic acid market in the forecast period.Ursolic acid has been related to several negative effects According to research by Brain Wiz, ursolic acid may serve as an anti-fertility agent, reducing reproductive capacity in the short term.



Although it has not been linked to long-term harm in the testes, animal studies indicate it may impair spermatogenesis.It may also affect sperm motility.



The side effects of ursolic acid include nausea, stomach swelling, trace amounts of blood in the urine, increased sodium levels, and skin rash. Therefore, the side effects of ursolic acid hinder the growth of the ursolic acid market.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the ursolic acid market in the coming years.Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of disease in the world accounting for one-third of deaths in 2019.



Ursolic acid has the potential to lower the heart rate, inhibit reproducing cell nuclear antigen expression in injured artery cells, and reduces lipid peroxide levels by scavenging free radicals. According to the journal of the American college of cardiology, 2020, the prevalent cases of total CVD were 523 million, and the number of CVD deaths was 18.6 million in 2019. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases propels the growth of the ursolic acid market.



The countries covered in the ursolic acid market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151372/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________