Public urged to help #STOPTrackTragedies During Rail Safety Week 2021 and Beyond

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, 2,100 North Americans are killed or seriously injured when they engage in unsafe behavior around tracks and trains. In the US alone, a person or vehicle is hit by a train every 3 hours.

Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI), Operation Lifesaver Canada and the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF) are joining forces to help prevent tragedies around railroad tracks and trains by observing Rail Safety Week across North America, September 20-26. This annual week-long event concentrates public attention on the need for rail safety education and saves lives by educating and empowering the public to make safe decisions around tracks and trains.

OLI’s national office and state Operation Lifesaver programs across the U.S. will connect with their communities virtually and in person, sharing rail safety messages and urging the public to help #STOPTrackTragedies.

“Across the United States Operation Lifesaver state programs will share rail safety messages each day during Rail Safety Week underscoring our core mission – to save lives,” said Rachel Maleh, Executive Director of Operation Lifesaver, Inc. “We are grateful to our safety partners at the U.S. Department of Transportation and in the first responder community as well as the many other organizations who share the rail safety message this week, but more importantly each and every day.”

Know the facts. Make good decisions. Share the rail safety message,” Maleh continued. “Together, we can #STOPTrackTragedies.”

As part of Rail Safety week, new video and audio public service announcements (PSAs) as well as social media campaigns are being released. An ongoing campaign called #STOPTrackTragedies features videos with the personal stories of people directly affected by rail crossing or trespassing incidents — including victims, friends and family members, locomotive engineers, and first responders. The full campaign can be viewed at oli.org/stop-track-tragedies or stoptracktragedies.ca.

“Our goal during Rail Safety Week is to drive home the message that an unsafe decision made in a split second – whether it’s to go around a lowered gate at a rail crossing, or to trespass on the tracks – can have devastating consequences for you, your loved ones and members of your community,” said Sarah Mayes, National Director of Operation Lifesaver Canada. “Our wish ― especially given OL Canada’s 40th anniversary this year ― is to bring the number of rail crossing and trespassing-related deaths and injuries in Canada to zero.”

“We are excited to join Rail Safety Week 2021,” said Iker de Luisa, Director General, Association of Mexican Railroads (AMF). “We urge drivers, passengers and anyone traveling near railroad tracks and trains to use common sense and be alert. Our priority is the promotion of safe interactions between railroads and the community. #VesViasPiensaEnTren #CuidaTuVida.”

In the U.S., along with the PSAs and a social media ad campaign, the following themes will be emphasized:

Monday, September 20 kicks off the week with the overarching theme of #STOPTrackTragedies and a focus on Media Outreach and Rail Safety Week Proclamations in states and localities.

Tuesday, September 21 focuses on the fifth annual observance of Operation Clear Track in the U.S. and Canada emphasizing the importance of obeying crossing safety and anti-trespass laws. Law enforcement partners will conduct awareness exercises, Officer on the Train activities and other in person positive enforcement events; first responders will share RSW messages virtually through social media, email messaging and website posts.





focuses on the fifth annual observance of emphasizing the importance of obeying crossing safety and anti-trespass laws. Law enforcement partners will conduct awareness exercises, Officer on the Train activities and other in person positive enforcement events; first responders will share RSW messages virtually through social media, email messaging and website posts. Wednesday, September 22 highlights Crossing Safety, with outreach to the general public, farmers and farm machine operators as well as outdoor enthusiasts on safe crossing techniques with special attention to the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs at crossings.

Thursday, September 23, Transit Safety Thursday and Professional Driver Safety, showcases how to stay safe as a rail commuter or transit rider as well as safe choices around railroad tracks and trains for professional drivers.





showcases how to stay safe as a rail commuter or transit rider as well as safe choices around railroad tracks and trains for professional drivers. Friday, September 24 focuses on Wearing Red or “Red Out” for Rail Safety by encouraging safety organizations, partners, schools, railroads and the general public to wear red at public events and to share photos on social media.





focuses on by encouraging safety organizations, partners, schools, railroads and the general public to wear red at public events and to share photos on social media. Saturday, September 25 highlights Trespass Prevention , educating pedestrians, cyclists, joggers and outdoor enthusiasts about the dangers posed by being on or near the tracks.





highlights educating pedestrians, cyclists, joggers and outdoor enthusiasts about the dangers posed by being on or near the tracks. Sunday, September 26 promotes No Photo, Video or Selfie is Worth the Risk, to warn professional and amateur photographers against putting themselves or others in danger by illegally taking photos, videos, or filming near tracks and trains.

Join the virtual Rail Safety Week effort by knowing the facts, making good decisions and sharing rail safety messages. Together, we can #STOPTrackTragedies.

-###-

About Operation Lifesaver, Inc.

Operation Lifesaver is a non-profit public safety education and awareness organization dedicated to reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway-rail crossings and preventing trespassing on or near railroad tracks. A national network of trained volunteers gives free presentations on rail safety and a public awareness campaign, “See Tracks? Think Train!” provides tips and statistics to encourage safe behavior near the tracks. Learn more about Rail Safety Week; follow OLI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Operation Lifesaver Canada

Operation Lifesaver Canada is a national public rail-safety program sponsored by Transport Canada, the Railway Association of Canada and its members, including CN, CP, VIA Rail, Metrolinx, exo, West Coast Express and Genesee & Wyoming, among others. Through its national network of Rail Safety Ambassadors, partnerships with safety councils, police, the trucking industry and community groups, and innovative tools such as its virtual reality Look. Listen. Live. campaign, Operation Lifesaver Canada works to save lives by educating Canadians about the hazards of trespassing on railway property and failing to exercise caution at rail crossings. Canadians can follow OL Canada on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and keep up-to-date on the latest rail safety news by visiting operationlifesaver.ca.

About the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF)

The Asociación Mexicana de Ferrocarriles, AC (AMF) was established in 2004 to represent the country’s private railway companies and promote their activity. In 2008 passenger rail companies joined the AMF. Learn more at https://amf.org.mx/ and follow AMF on Twitter.

Attachments