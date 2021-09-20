2021 Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market Report, Featuring Key Players Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cloudera Inc., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE and Snowflake Inc.

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for the data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) is estimated to grow from $1.7 billion in 2021 to $4.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period, 2021-2026.

The global market for the enterprise data warehouse as a service is estimated to grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $3.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2026.

The global market for the operational data warehouse as a service is estimated to grow from $454.1 million in 2021 to $1.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2026.

The rising implementation of advanced technologies (IoT, cloud computing and AI) creates a growing demand for solutions with the capacity to store a large set of data. Some notable factors: the emergence of AI co-processors for edge computing; reduced operational and data storage costs; increased use of robotics and technology-driven operations and processes (IoT, robotic process automation [RPA], predictive analytics, machine learning [ML] and deep learning); increasing investments in AI and ML; the use of AI across industry verticals and the growing trend of bringing your own device (BYOD) in many sectors.

This study was conducted in order to understand the current state of the DWaaS market and to measure its substantial growth trajectory. This study will serve as a guide and benchmark for the players and end-users in the DWaaS market. Decision-makers will find the information useful, developing business strategies and identifying areas for research and development (R&D).

The report also focuses on the major drivers and challenges that affect the market. The report explores the DWaaS vendor landscape and provides profiles of the major players in the global market.

Report Includes:

86 data tables and 44 additional tables

An overview of the global market for a data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) within the Information Technology industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation of the current market size for DWaaS, highlights of future market potential, and corresponding market share analysis by type, organization size, deployment model, application, service type, end-user industry, and geographic region

Discussion of the major market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global DWaaS market, and assessment of technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry

Discussion on benefits of DWaaS; information on regulatory bodies for DWaaS market, and description of enterprise data warehouse and operational data warehouse and their market analysis

Insight into the company competitive landscape, their global rankings and company share analysis within the DWaaS market

Coverage of market development activities such as merger and acquisition deals, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships and other key strategic alliances

Company profiles of the leading market players, including Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cloudera Inc., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE and Snowflake Inc.



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Evolution of the Data Warehouse Industry

Key Trends in Data Warehouse as a Service

Platform Comparison Chart

Benefits of Data Warehouse as a Service

Geographic Location of the Data Warehouse

Market Drivers

More Internet Users and Data Generated

BYOD and Rising Data Traffic

Migration from Traditional to Cloud Data Warehouse

Market Restraints

Training Data and Technical Expertise

Resistance to the Cloud

Market Opportunity

AI in Data Warehouse

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Warehouse as a Service Market

Regulatory Bodies for Data Warehouse as a Service Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Enterprise Data Warehouse

Operational Data Warehouse

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Large Organization

Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Customer Analytics

Fraud Detection and Threat Management

Supply Chain Management

Asset Management

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Service

Overview

Data Integration and Migration

Data Cleaning

Administration, Support and Maintenance

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and E-Commerce

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Africa

South America

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Market Ranking

Accur8Software

Alphabet, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Clicdata Llc

Cloudera Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Marklogic Corp.

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corp.

Netavis Software Gmbh

Oracle Corp.

Panoply Ltd.

SAP SE

Singlestore

Snowflake Inc.

Talend

Teradata

Veeva Systems Inc.

Yellowbrick Data Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dst5dv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.