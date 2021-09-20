2021 Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market Report, Featuring Key Players Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cloudera Inc., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE and Snowflake Inc.

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for the data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) is estimated to grow from $1.7 billion in 2021 to $4.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period, 2021-2026.
The global market for the enterprise data warehouse as a service is estimated to grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $3.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2026.
The global market for the operational data warehouse as a service is estimated to grow from $454.1 million in 2021 to $1.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2026.
The rising implementation of advanced technologies (IoT, cloud computing and AI) creates a growing demand for solutions with the capacity to store a large set of data. Some notable factors: the emergence of AI co-processors for edge computing; reduced operational and data storage costs; increased use of robotics and technology-driven operations and processes (IoT, robotic process automation [RPA], predictive analytics, machine learning [ML] and deep learning); increasing investments in AI and ML; the use of AI across industry verticals and the growing trend of bringing your own device (BYOD) in many sectors.
This study was conducted in order to understand the current state of the DWaaS market and to measure its substantial growth trajectory. This study will serve as a guide and benchmark for the players and end-users in the DWaaS market. Decision-makers will find the information useful, developing business strategies and identifying areas for research and development (R&D).
The report also focuses on the major drivers and challenges that affect the market. The report explores the DWaaS vendor landscape and provides profiles of the major players in the global market.
Report Includes:
- 86 data tables and 44 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for a data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) within the Information Technology industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation of the current market size for DWaaS, highlights of future market potential, and corresponding market share analysis by type, organization size, deployment model, application, service type, end-user industry, and geographic region
- Discussion of the major market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global DWaaS market, and assessment of technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry
- Discussion on benefits of DWaaS; information on regulatory bodies for DWaaS market, and description of enterprise data warehouse and operational data warehouse and their market analysis
- Insight into the company competitive landscape, their global rankings and company share analysis within the DWaaS market
- Coverage of market development activities such as merger and acquisition deals, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships and other key strategic alliances
- Company profiles of the leading market players, including Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cloudera Inc., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE and Snowflake Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Evolution of the Data Warehouse Industry
- Key Trends in Data Warehouse as a Service
- Platform Comparison Chart
- Benefits of Data Warehouse as a Service
- Geographic Location of the Data Warehouse
- Market Drivers
- More Internet Users and Data Generated
- BYOD and Rising Data Traffic
- Migration from Traditional to Cloud Data Warehouse
- Market Restraints
- Training Data and Technical Expertise
- Resistance to the Cloud
- Market Opportunity
- AI in Data Warehouse
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Warehouse as a Service Market
- Regulatory Bodies for Data Warehouse as a Service Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
- Enterprise Data Warehouse
- Operational Data Warehouse
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Large Organization
- Small and Medium-Sized Organizations
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Model
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Customer Analytics
- Fraud Detection and Threat Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Asset Management
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Service
- Overview
- Data Integration and Migration
- Data Cleaning
- Administration, Support and Maintenance
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Retail and E-Commerce
- IT and Telecom
- Government and Public Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Travel and Hospitality
- Others
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Middle East
- Africa
- South America
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Market Ranking
- Accur8Software
- Alphabet, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Clicdata Llc
- Cloudera Inc.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Marklogic Corp.
- Micro Focus
- Microsoft Corp.
- Netavis Software Gmbh
- Oracle Corp.
- Panoply Ltd.
- SAP SE
- Singlestore
- Snowflake Inc.
- Talend
- Teradata
- Veeva Systems Inc.
- Yellowbrick Data Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dst5dv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.