Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan opens its doors in the heart of Milan

Set in an iconic building at the heart of Italy’s fashion, design and business capital close to the Duomo, Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan is now open after an extensive renovation by Studio Marco Piva, while still preserving the building’s historical significance and its unique identity.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan is the first property of the Group’s Radisson Collection brand in Milan, a collection of iconic properties in unique locations with immediate access to the local culture offering a premium lifestyle level of service and quality. While the character of each Radisson Collection hotel feels authentic to its location, each Radisson Collection offers the ultimate template for contemporary living – united by bespoke design and exceptional experiences across dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability, in properties of architectural excellence with extraordinary character.





"I’m extremely happy to announce the opening of our flagship property in Milan in a building that is such an icon for the travel industry. Radisson Hotel Group’s expansion in Italy continues with great confidence. The announcement of Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan in the heart of this dynamic city is a very positive signal for the tourism industry in Italy”, said Chema Basterrechea, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Radisson Hotel Group.

The building was the headquarters of Touring Club Italiano, a non-profit association founded in 1894 with the aim of promoting Italy to make it more attractive, competitive and welcoming, and which has become the most important Italian Tourist Association. Built between 1914 and 1915 by the architect Binda, the building has been extensively renovated and transformed into a 5-star hotel with the redevelopment project led by architectural firm Studio Marco Piva. The Studio developed both the architectural and interior design, with the aim of preserving and enhancing the historical and cultural heritage of the building, partly maintaining its original functions but giving them new life. The renovation and transformation works have been carried out by Di Vincenzo Dino & C. Spa. The Club's extraordinary historical library and its travel agency, a reference point for the citizens of Milan when it comes to tourism, has been renovated and maintained.

The 89 elegant rooms and suites are beautifully furnished and have been designed for the comfort of business and leisure travelers. The rooms overlooking Corso Italia let guests soak in the hustle and bustle of the city below, and the opulent Presidential Suite with its high ceilings and many classical touches spreads out over 105 m² and offers views of the city from its private balcony.





Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan offers exceptional services in a lively and cosmopolitan setting including the Bertarelli Bar & Restaurant - named after the founding member of the Touring Club Italiano, Luigi Vittorio Bertarelli. Conceived as a stand-alone restaurant and poised to become a hotspot for hotel guests and the Milanese alike, Bertarelli combines authentic Italian cuisine with a creative New Wave culinary approach. A brilliant and cosmopolitan environment characterizes the restaurant offering a typical yet avant-garde experience. The restaurant menu features seasonal and local products as well as typical dishes from different regions of Italy, picking up the travel theme once more as a reference to the origins of Touring Club Italiano.

Thanks to its very central position, Radisson Collection Hotel, PalazzoTouring Club Milan is an ideal location for city-center meetings, private events, cocktail receptions, and weddings, with versatile and fully equipped spaces which can fit up to 200 guests, together with a pleasant inner courtyard.





Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan is at the heart of the city’s historical center, just a 10-minute walk from world-famous landmarks such as the Duomo, La Scala Theater and the Quadrilatero della Moda - the fashion district - home to the world’s best fashion brands and numerous boutiques. Thanks to recent developments in the city, the fashion and design capital of the world has become a top leisure destination in Europe with a unique mix of modern skyscrapers, centuries-old landmarks, a vibrant cultural scene, and art institutions.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

