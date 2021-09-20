PepGen To Present Research on Enhanced Delivery Treatments for Neuromuscular Disease at Two Scientific Conferences in September

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen, Inc. , a company advancing next-generation oligonucleotide therapies for neuromuscular diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer James McArthur, Ph.D., will present on Pepgen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) therapeutic platform at two scientific conferences in September.



Dr. McArthur will discuss preclinical data supporting development of PepGen’s lead candidates in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) at TIDES USA: Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics, taking place in Boston and virtually from September 20-30, 2021, and the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS) 2021 Virtual Conference, taking place from September 26-29, 2021. Dr. McArthur’s presentation at the OTS conference will include a presentation of data for PepGen’s lead DMD program, EDO51, demonstrating robust exon-skipping across skeletal and cardiac tissues in non-human primates.

Presentation details are as follows:

TIDES USA: Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics

Presentation Title: Unlocking the Potential of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics for Myotonic Dystrophy through Enhanced Delivery

Date/Time: September 21, 2021, 12:05 - 12:50p.m. ET

Location: Room 205C, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

Registration Link

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society

Presentation Title: Unlocking the Potential of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy through Enhanced Delivery

Session IV: Delivery

Date/Time: Available on-demand beginning September 28, 2021

Registration Link

About PepGen

PepGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing next-generation oligonucleotide therapies for neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. PepGen’s proprietary Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotides (EDOs) are designed to target the underlying causes of rare genetic diseases safely and effectively such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). In preclinical studies, PepGen’s enhanced delivery peptides demonstrated success in cell penetration and delivery of therapeutic candidates to multiple tissue types, including cardiac tissue. PepGen was founded by leading neurology researchers in Oxford, UK and is backed by a strong syndicate of investors including RA Capital Management, Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI), and others. The company is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.pepgen.com or follow PepGen on Twitter and LinkedIn .