Miromatrix Medical Added to Russell Microcap® Index

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced that the Company will be added to the Russell Microcap® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens today, September 20, 2021.



The Russell Microcap Index measures the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market, consisting of the smallest 1,000 securities in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, plus the next 1,000 smallest eligible securities by market cap. The Index is completely reconstituted annually to ensure new and growing equities are reflected and companies continue to reflect appropriate capitalization and value characteristics.

"We are honored and thrilled to be a part of the Russell Microcap Index, and we believe the inclusion will increase our visibility and exposure with investors," said Jeff Ross, Ph.D., Miromatrix CEO. "The inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index comes at an important time for Miromatrix, as we continue to advance our proprietary bioengineered organ technology towards submitting an IND with the FDA in the first half of 2022 for our Phase I Liver Assist Trial."

Approximately $9 trillion in assets under management (AUM) are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell US Indexes, underscoring the importance of reconstitution to investors and the markets. In addition, $16 trillion in assets are currently benchmarked to indexes offered by FTSE Russell.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

Investor Contact

Greg Chodaczek

347-620-7010

ir@miromatrix.com

Media Contact:

press@miromatrix.com