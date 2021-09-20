EnviroGold Global to recover valuable commodities while rehabilitating the Buchans River Delta in Newfoundland, Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company”) (CSE: NVRO), a Clean Technology Company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular-resource economy through the production of metals without mining, is pleased to announce the execution of binding commercial agreements adding the Buchans River Delta Reclamation Project (the “Buchans Project”) to its portfolio of Environmental Remediation and Asset Reclamation Projects.



The Buchans Project includes approximately 1,225 hectares (3,025 acres) of mining claims located in the Canadian Province of Newfoundland and Labrador. Consistent with the Company’s strategy of reclaiming valuable and strategic commodities while remediating legacy and other environmental hazards, EnviroGold Global anticipates commissioning recovery and clean-up operations in 2022.

The Buchans Tailings were produced during decades of mining operations within the Buchans Mining District, which was home to one of the world’s largest volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits. From 1928 to 1984, American Smelting and Refining Company Inc. (ASARCO) mined approximately 16 million tonnes from five deposits with an average mill head grade of 14.51% zinc, 7.56% lead, 1.33% copper, 126 g/t silver and 1.37 g/t gold (reference: Geoscience Canada, Volume 37, Number 7, December 2010). From the start of the operation to about 1965, tailings from the operations were deposited into the Buchans River and flowed down the creek contributing to the Buchans River Delta.

EnviroGold Global will deploy proprietary modular, scalable Reclamation Technology & Systems designed to remediate the legacy tailings while removing environmental contaminants and reclaiming valuable commodities. The Company expects the Reclamation Technology & Systems to be deployed will be designed with the capacity to process up to 1,000 tonnes per day of the reclaimed tailings.

Commenting on the strategic significance of the Buchans River Delta Rehabilitation Project, EnviroGold Global’s CEO, Dr. Mark Thorpe, said “We look forward to leveraging our proprietary technology and systems, in conjunction with other proven, modern, and advanced metallurgical recovery methodologies, to the reclamation of these legacy mine tailings. The Company is enthusiastic about the potential for the Buchans Project to remediate the legacy industrial waste located in Buchans River Delta while recovering valuable commodities remaining from the previous operations, thus providing a win-win for the Company, local stakeholders, and the environment.”

EnviroGold Global will continue to provide guidance on its Project Portfolio as new projects are added. Projects under consideration include several tailings storage facilities, industrial waste, e-waste, and other environmental hazards where the Company’s internal assessments have indicated the potential for economic recoveries of valuable and strategic commodities.

Additional Information: The Buchans River Delta

Past detailed assessments by the former Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Mines and Energy have indicated the possibility of recovering metals in significant quantities from the mill tailings deposited at the mouth of Buchans Brook between the early 1930s and 1965 (reference: Collins and LeGrow, 1990; Mill Tailings Assessment, Buchans Area, Canada Newfoundland Mineral Development Agreement, Abandoned Properties Assessment Program, 012A/15/0634).

Based on EnviroGold Global’s own review of numerous assessment reports and historical mining production records obtained from the online Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Natural Resources GeoFiles collection, there are tailings in the Buchans River Delta that were previously unreported, also providing a potential upside in recoverable precious and base metals away from the mouth of Buchans Brook.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Ian Hodkinson, MAIG RPGeo, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean technology company sustainably supplying the world’s increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by reclaiming high-value commodities from waste including legacy mine sites, industrial waste and eWaste. EnviroGold Global leverages proprietary technology, superior operationalized knowledge, and an agile, efficient culture to recover valuable metals, recharge critical resources and accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable circular resource economy.

