Gomez Trial Attorneys Becomes Member of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gomez Trial Attorneys, a California personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce. Joining the Chamber will help the firm better reach the people of Temecula and is a sign of the firm's commitment to the health and vibrancy of the local economy.

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce's stated mission is "to promote positive economic growth while protecting the environment for all businesses and, by doing so, support the programs which preserve and improve the quality of life for the entire community."

As a member of the Chamber, Gomez Trial Attorneys can connect with other local businesses and network throughout Temecula, furthering its reach. In addition, Chamber membership provides the firm with various educational opportunities, including speaking engagements, personalized counseling, and providing members with insights on collective marketing and business issues and their solutions.

In addition, the Chamber membership will assist Gomez Trial Lawyers by sharing and amplifying its news on social media, allowing their team to assist more injured victims in the area.

John Gomez founded Gomez Trial Attorneys to help injured victims. To achieve this goal, he assembled a team of attorneys from diverse backgrounds who attended some of the top law schools in the country. Before working at the firm, many associates sharpened their trial skills at notable law firms, prosecutor's offices, and other high-stakes environments.

Gomez Trial Attorneys is a California law firm with offices throughout Southern California, including Temecula, San Diego, North County, Riverside, Bakersfield, and El Centro. The firm represents people injured in accidents, including car accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall accidents, mass tort cases, and nursing home abuse. In addition, they regularly work with individuals who were subjected to sexual abuse and assault, as well as those who have suffered serious brain injuries. The firm has recovered more than $750 million on behalf of its injured victims.

Prospective clients can schedule a free consultation with an attorney at the firm by calling their office at (619) 237-3490 or contacting them online .

