Appointment of Professor Trevor M Jones, CBE FMedSci, as Non-Executive Director

LONDON, September 20, 2021 – Ascension Healthcare plc (“Ascension” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for haemophilia and osteoarthritis is pleased to announce the appointment of Prof. Trevor M Jones, CBE FMedSci, as a Non-Executive Director to the Board with immediate effect.

Prof. Jones has had a distinguished career in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry and academia. As main Board Director for Research & Development at The Wellcome Foundation Ltd (Wellcome plc) he was responsible for the development of a number of significant products across several therapeutic areas attracting reimbursement, as well as OTC formulations. He oversaw a department of over 2,500 staff covering all scientific, technical, and medical specialties, as well as Quality Assurance and Patents. Prof. Jones has served on the Boards of private and listed companies across the UK, USA and Europe.

Prof. Jones is a former Director General of the ABPI where he directed all the activities related to UK pharmaceutical industry government relations on behalf of national and international pharmaceutical companies. He was also a member of the Scientific Board of the EU Life Sciences Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI).

Prof. Jones is currently an Advisor to The Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences (APS) and a Senator for The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Sciences (EUFEPS) and a member of the Board of The UK Stem Cell Foundation. He continues to advise the UK government on public health matters, including COVID-19.

Biresh Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Ascension said: “We are delighted to welcome Trevor to our Board of Directors. His wealth of industry experience, particularly in product development, regulatory affairs, government and patient care organisations speaks for itself. I am sure he will add significant value to Ascension as we continue to develop and commercialise our innovative therapies for the treatment of haemophilia and osteoarthritis.”

Jon Aisbitt, Chairman of the Board at Ascension commented: “I warmly welcome Trevor to the Board. His impressive accomplishments and wider contributions to the pharmaceutical industry are well recognised, and his expertise comes at an exciting time for Ascension as we progress our key clinical programmes and commercial activities.”

Prof. Trevor Jones, CBE FMedSci, Non-Executive Director at Ascension, added: “I have known Biresh for several years and have followed with interest the work Ascension are doing. There is a real need for improved, Factor VIII replacement treatments for haemophilia A sufferers, particularly those with inhibitory antibodies. I believe Ascension’s programmes in development have the potential to provide safer, less costly and more effective treatment options. It is a pleasure to be appointed to the Board and I am looking forward to working with Biresh and the team.”

