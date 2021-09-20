Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Christian Schetter as Chief Scientific Officer, strengthening scientific focus

LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, announced the appointment of Dr. Christian Schetter, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Rentschler Biopharma SE, where he will be responsible for process technology and innovation, effective 15 September 2021. In this position, he will be working with a team of experienced scientists to ensure Rentschler Biopharma's continued technological and scientific leadership in process development and further develop strategic innovation and partnerships.



With more than 30 years of experience in biotechnological science and in the life sciences industry as well as in various executive and supervisory board functions, Dr. Schetter has a proven track record across the entire biopharmaceutical value chain.

Prof. Dr. Nikolaus F. Rentschler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rentschler Biopharma, said: “I am delighted that Dr. Schetter has joined Rentschler Biopharma as our new Chief Scientific Officer. Our goal at Rentschler is to create lasting benefits. By continuously advancing our knowledge in the development and production of essential biopharmaceuticals, we are contributing to improving the health and quality of life of seriously ill people. A pioneering spirit, innovation and the power of science have always played a pivotal role for us. Dr. Schetter has an impressive track record in both, the scientific and strategic development of companies, and therefore ideally complements our management team.”

“With Dr. Christian Schetter, we are not only gaining an excellent scientist, but also a very experienced leader and strategic innovator. It is with great pleasure that I welcome him as our new CSO,” commented Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma. “Dr. Schetter, our CFO Alexander Dettmer and I have already successfully implemented joint projects across companies in the past. We have great trust and appreciation for one another and are looking forward to continuing this long-standing relationship. Together with a strong leadership team, we will implement our ‘Strategy 2025’ – and beyond – and continue to position our company at the forefront of innovation and technology.”

Dr. Christian Schetter, Rentschler Biopharma's new CSO, added: “Rentschler Biopharma is known to deliver very high quality based on solid science. I am extremely pleased to broaden this scientific focus and innovation in a targeted way to remain the ‘partner-of-choice’ for established as well as novel biopharmaceutical development and production. Over the last 30 years, I have seen many exciting approaches in biotechnology and have been actively involved in drug development, from very early discovery to commercialization and in-house production. Far too often, it turns out that the development of new drugs is only successful if CMC* is adequately addressed from the very beginning. We will take even greater account of this aspect. I very much look forward to working with our experienced team and strategically expand the offering for our Rentschler Biopharma clients.”

Prior to joining Rentschler Biopharma, Dr. Christian Schetter was Managing Director at Arix Bioscience plc, UK, responsible for investment decisions as well as scientific evaluations and also served in support functions for portfolio companies. As CEO of Rigontec GmbH (now MSD / Merck & Co., USA), he was responsible for the successful acquisition by MSD and continued to serve as CEO of Rigontec GmbH, an MSD Company, after closing of the transaction. Previously, he was President & CEO for Fresenius Biotech GmbH (now Neovii Biotech) and Senior VP as well as Managing Director of Coley Pharmaceutical Group (now Pfizer). Dr. Schetter is also Non-Executive Chairman of STipe Therapeutics, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Eternygen GmbH and Independent Board Member of OMEICOS Therapeutics GmbH. Dr. Schetter has held several scientific positions, including at Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA, and as Senior Research Associate at the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry, Martinsried, Germany. He studied biology and earned his Ph.D. in molecular biology at the Institute of Genetics, University of Cologne, Germany.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer best-in-class formulation development along the biopharmaceutical value chain, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,100 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. In Stevenage, UK, Rentschler Biopharma has launched a company dedicated to cell and gene therapies, Rentschler ATMP Ltd.

For further information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn and Facebook .

For a high-resolution image, please contact communications@rentschler-biopharma.com.



* CMC = chemistry, manufacturing, and controls = pharmaceutical quality