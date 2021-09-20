Bunker Hill Announces Updated PEA: 42% Increase in NPV to $143M, 29% Decrease in AISC, 41% Increase in FCF Over Extended 11 Year Mine Life

HIGHLIGHTS :

M aterially improved financial returns: 143M NPV (+42% increase), 35% IRR, 2.6 year payback, $25M annual average FCF (+28% increase) at $1.15/lb Zn, $0.90/lb Pb, $20/oz Ag (metal prices unchanged from April 2021 PEA )

Increased use of Long-Hole Open Stoping mining drives a 29% reduction in AISC to $0.47 per pound of payable zin c

Nearly 1 billion zinc equivalent pounds (including over 8 million ounces of silver) produced over an extended 11 year mine life. The mine’s significant high-grade silver potential outside the current resource is not include d

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR, OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (the “PEA” or the “updated PEA”) for the Bunker Hill Mine, showing materially improved financial returns, free cash flow, and unit costs.

The updated PEA contemplates a $44 million initial capital cost (including 20% contingency) to rapidly restart the mine over an 18-month period, generating approximately $25 million of annual average free cash flow over an extended 11-year mine life while producing nearly 1 billion zinc equivalent pounds of metal, including over 8 million ounces of silver. Metal price assumptions in the updated PEA remain unchanged from the PEA announced in April 2021 and published in June 2021 (the “June PEA”), thereby not reflecting significant increases in zinc and lead prices since that time.

Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, stated: “We are very pleased to report the results of this summer’s mine plan optimization work and its significant positive effect on estimated financial returns, free cash flow, and cost position relative to April’s PEA. This is an important development milestone and affirms further the significant value to be realized from the rapid restart of the Bunker Hill Mine for our shareholders as well as our local partners and stakeholders.”

Concurrent with engineering studies designed to further enhance the project’s economics, the Company and its advisors are actively engaged with capital providers that have expressed an interest in financing the rapid restart of the mine.



The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). MineTech USA, LLC (“MineTech”) developed the mine infrastructure, capital expenditures and operating expenditures related portions of the updated PEA as well as the mine plan and operating schedules. Certain assumptions developed in coordination with Resource Development Associates Inc. (“RDA”) and Pro Solv Consulting, LLC., including metallurgical assumptions, remain unchanged from the June PEA. The Company plans to file the completed updated PEA technical report on SEDAR within 45 days of this press release and make it available on the Company’s website. All “t” references in this press release are to short tons and “$” references are in U.S. dollars.

Table 1 summarizes the key findings of the updated PEA relative to those in the June PEA.

Table 1: Updated PEA vs. June PEA

Updated

PEA June

PEA % increase/

(decrease) Metal Prices Zinc ($/lb) 1.15 1.15 - Lead ($/lb) 0.90 0.90 - Silver ($/lb) 20.00 20.00 - Financial returns After-tax NPV (5%) ($000) 143,471 100,737 42 % After-tax NPV (8%) ($000) 107,790 78,355 38 % After-tax IRR (%) 35.2 % 46.2 % -24 % Payback (years) 2.6 2.5 4 % Total Cash Flow ($'000) EBITDA (3) (4) 383,378 298,018 29 % Pre-tax free cash flow (3) 284,999 190,944 49 % Free cash flow (3) 233,310 154,144 51 % Average Annual Cash Flow ($'000) EBITDA (3) (4) 34,853 29,802 17 % Pre-tax free cash flow (3) (4) 29,886

23,298 28 % Free cash flow (3) (4) 25,187

19,618 28 % Mine Plan Mine life (years) 11 10 10 % Total mineralized material mined (kt) 6,377 5,460 17 % Average zinc grade (%) 5.0 % 5.5 % -9 % Average lead grade (%) 2.8 % 2.9 % -5 % Average silver grade (oz/t) 1.5 1.5 -3 % Average zinc equivalent grade (%) (1) 8.7 % 9.3 % -7 % Total Production over LOM (2) Zinc produced (klbs) 591,140 555,977 6 % Lead produced (klbs) 323,116 290,157 11 % Silver produced (koz) 8,418 7,401 14 % Zinc equivalent produced (klbs) (1) 990,416 911,773 9 % Average Unit Costs over LOM Opex - total ($/t) 62 78 -21 % Sustaining capex ($/t) 10 14 -26 % Cash costs ($/lb Zn payable) (3) 0.33 0.49 -33 % AISC ($/lb Zn payable) (3) 0.47 0.65 -29 %

(1) Zinc equivalency calculated using metal prices utilized in PEA: $1.15/lb Zn, $0.90/lb Pb, $20/oz Ag

(2) Includes zinc produced in zinc concentrate, lead produced in lead concentrate, silver produced in lead concentrate

(3) Cash costs and AISC per payable pound of zinc sold, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization(“EBITDA”), pre-tax free cash flow and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures”

(4) Life of mine ("LOM") data post initial capital expenditures

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the project described in the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Mineral Resource Inventory

As with the June PEA, the updated PEA is based on the Bunker Hill Mineral Resource, which was published on March 22, 2021, following the drilling program conducted in 2020 and early 2021 to validate the historical reserves. The PEA includes a mining inventory of 6.4Mt, which represents a portion of the 4.4Mt Indicated mineral resource and 5.6Mt Inferred mineral resource. Given the 11-year mine life, the mine plan has been based on prioritizing higher grade material. The mine production schedule is based on an $80 per ton NSR cut-off value, representing a more refined optimization approach relative to the June PEA in which a 5.0% zinc operating cut-off grade was utilized.

Initial Capital Costs

The majority of initial capital costs, including the process plant, shaft and tunnel rehabilitation, remain unchanged from the June 2021 PEA. The marginal increase in total initial capital costs from $42 million (June PEA) to $44 million (updated PEA) primarily reflects higher required up-front investment for waste development to enable the use of long-hole open stoping (“LHOS”) as the predominant mining method in the mine plan, as opposed to the cut and fill method in the June PEA. All initial capital expenditures continue to include a 20% contingency.

Further capital cost optimization initiatives are ongoing, including the potential purchase of used process plant equipment. If successful, these have the potential to accelerate ramp up and reduce initial capital costs.

Mine Plan

For the updated PEA, the Newgard/Quill resource was optimized and scheduled utilizing the long-hole open stoping mining method, whereby stopes are accessed via lateral drifts driven off of a decline ramp connecting the levels vertically. The ramp provides ventilation, utilities, and secondary escapeway, as well as connecting the entire mine with rubber tire access. The LHOS areas are accessed through a combination of existing excavations rehabilitated to modern mining standards, and new excavation. Backfill requirements are provided via an underground paste plant and distribution system. The LHOS mining results in a step change downwards in mine operating costs from $58 to $41 per ton.

Production commences approximately six months following the start of construction, targeting 200 tons/day (“tpd”) ramping up to 1,000 tpd over the following six months. This ramp up allows for infrastructure components to be completed and commissioned to ensure the mine is adequately developed to maintain consistent production while taking advantage of toll milling for pre-production revenue generation. Initially, production will be targeted above the 9-level as the hoists and first 200-foot section of shaft rehabilitation are completed. The mine plan is developed to allow sequential water draw down and shaft rehabilitation between levels as new production horizons are required. This sequencing is continued to the 26-level.

Table 2: Mine Schedule

Year (1) Pre-prod Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 6 Year 7 Year 8 Year 9 Year 10 Year 11 Year 12 LOM

Total June

PEA Mineralized material mined (kt) 135 396 548 548 548 548 548 548 548 548 548 548 372 6,377 5,460 Zinc grade (%) 6.9 % 6.6 % 5.2 % 6.3 % 5.8 % 5.1 % 4.7 % 5.7 % 4.7 % 5.2 % 3.4 % 2.1 % 5.7 % 5.0 % 5.5 % Lead grade (%) 2.3 % 2.3 % 2.8 % 2.1 % 1.8 % 2.2 % 1.3 % 2.2 % 2.3 % 1.8 % 4.3 % 6.5 % 4.3 % 2.8 % 2.9 % Silver grade (oz/t) 0.3 0.7 1.2 1.1 0.5 1.2 1.0 1.4 1.4 1.2 2.7 3.7 2.0 1.5 1.5 Zinc eq grade (%) (2) 9.0 % 9.1 % 8.6 % 9.0 % 7.7 % 8.1 % 6.8 % 8.9 % 7.8 % 7.8 % 9.5 % 10.9 % 11.0 % 8.7 % 9.3 %

(1) Pre-production represents the first 12 months of the initial capex period; Years 1-11 represent 12-month periods, Year 12 represents 6-month period

(2) Zinc equivalency calculated using metal prices utilized in PEA: $1.15/lb Zn, $0.90/lb Pb, $20/oz Ag

Processing

The processing flowsheet and metallurgical assumptions as envisaged in the June PEA remain unchanged, with a crushing and milling plant to be centrally located on the 9-level, and milled material to be pumped in slurry to the flotation and paste plant on the 5-level. The flotation plant will generate concentrates which will be transported to surface for shipment. The paste plant will generate paste for geotechnical fill and tailings disposal in open drifts and stopes in the mine. This approach optimizes material transport costs while eliminating the need for surface tailings disposal.

Historical metallurgical results have been used for concentrate recoveries and grade. The results were averaged for the last five years of operation. The lead concentrate, assaying an average 67% Pb and 34 oz/t Ag, is estimated to recover 91% Pb and 89% Ag. The zinc concentrate, assaying 58% Zn, is estimated to recover 92% Zn. Metallurgical test work remains ongoing at RDI, with preliminary results received supporting assumptions used in the PEA.

The production schedule is presented in the Table below.

Table 3: Production Schedule

Year (1) Pre-prod Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 6 Year 7 Year 8 Year 9 Year 10 Year 11 Year 12 LOM

Total June

PEA Zn conc. (t) 14,674 41,556 45,549 54,838 50,395 44,634 41,221 49,781 40,461 44,755 29,735 18,366 33,638 509,603 479,290 Pb conc. (t) 4,159 12,314 20,953 15,440 13,052 16,000 9,842 16,183 17,228 13,493 32,319 48,674 21,474 241,131 216,535 Zn prod. (klbs) 17,022 48,204 52,837 63,613 58,459 51,776 47,816 57,745 46,935 51,916 34,492 21,304 39,020 591,140 555,977 Pb prod. (klbs) 5,573 16,500 28,077 20,690 17,489 21,441 13,188 21,686 23,086 18,080 43,308 65,223 28,776 323,116 290,157 Ag prod. (koz) 38 238 575 515 249 603 479 700 668 576 1,320 1,792 663 8,418 7,401 Zn eq. prod. (klbs)(2) 22,052 65,261 84,803 88,755 76,484 79,049 66,470 86,886 76,621 76,089 91,347 103,520 73,079 990,416 911,773

(1) Pre-production represents the first 12 months of the initial capex period; Years 1-11 represent 12-month periods, Year 12 represents 6-month period

(2) Zinc equivalency calculated using metal prices utilized in PEA: $1.15/lb Zn, $0.90/lb Pb, $20/oz Ag

Operating and Sustaining Capital Costs

Cash costs and AISC per payable pound of zinc sold are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures".

Mine operating costs are based on experienced local contract labor and equipment for mining operations. A zero-based efficiency and cost estimate was completed based on current underground contractors’ rates and guidance benchmarked against other like operations. Electrical power costs are based on scheduled projected loads applying an estimated power factor correction and applicable Avista Utilities rates for all projected mine, milling and site operations.

Mill operating costs are within guidance resulting from bench marking similar mill operations in north Idaho. Mine site general and administrative (G&A) costs are determined based on anticipated staffing levels and similar compensation compatible with area salaries.

All sustaining capital costs include a 20% contingency.

Annual and LOM cost metrics are presented in the Table below.

Table 4: Operating and Sustaining Capital Costs

Year (1) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 6 Year 7 Year 8 Year 9 Year 10 Year 11 Year 12 LOM

Total June

PEA Mining ($/t) 65 54 47 40 39 40 39 39 38 38 35 41 41 58 Processing ($/t) 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 G&A ($/t) 11 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 5 4 6 6 Opex - total ($/t) 90

74 68 61 60 60 60 60 59 59 54 59 62 78 Sustain capex ($/t) 29 12 13 12 12 9 20 9 8 7 1 0 10 14 Cash costs ($/lb Zn) 0.76 0.54 0.54 0.62 0.45 0.66 0.40 0.42 0.50 (0.40 ) (2.18 ) 0.02 0.33 0.49 AISC ($/lb Zn) 1.04 0.69 0.67 0.76 0.60 0.78 0.63 0.54 0.60 (0.27 ) (2.14 ) 0.02 0.47 0.65

(1) "Year 1" and "Year 12" are expressed on a 6-month basis; all other years on a 12-month basis

Cash Flow & Valuation

EBITDA, pre-tax free cash flow and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures".

Post initial capital expenditures, the project is expected to generate pre-tax free cash flow of $329 million (41% increase relative to the June PEA) over its 11-year mine life and after-tax free cash flow of $275 million (41% increase relative to the June PEA). The Company expects to reinvest a portion of its pre-tax cash flows on high-grade silver targets in the existing mine footprint and those delineated by its geophysics program, which may reduce the tax assumptions accounted for in the project economics. Annual free cash flow increases in later years of the mine plan due to higher silver grades at deeper elevations.

The financial summary is presented in the Table below.

Table 5: Cash Flow & Valuation

Year in $'000 (1) Initial

Capex Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 6 Year 7 Year 8 Year 9 Year 10 Year 11 Year 12 LOM

Total June

PEA Zinc revenue 24,664 51,649 62,181 57,143 50,611 46,740 56,446 45,878 50,748 33,716 20,825 38,143 538,744 521,583 Lead revenue 7,870 24,005 17,690 14,953 18,332 11,276 18,541 19,738 15,459 37,028 55,766 24,603 265,262 241,311 Silver revenue 3,110 10,917 9,778 4,740 11,464 9,103 13,295 12,694 10,950 25,085 34,055 12,605 157,797 137,286 Gross revenue 35,643 86,571 89,649 76,836 80,407 67,120 88,283 78,311 77,157 95,830 110,646 75,351 961,803 900,181 TC/RC & freight (7,917 ) (18,615 ) (19,577 ) (17,421 ) (17,074 ) (14,352 ) (18,629 ) (16,352 ) (16,402 ) (18,273 ) (20,146 ) (15,640 ) (200,398 ) (189,419 ) NSR 27,727 67,955 70,072 59,416 63,333 52,767 69,654 61,960 60,754 77,557 90,500 59,711 761,405 710,762 Mining (13,873 ) (29,336 ) (25,979 ) (22,103 ) (21,527 ) (21,732 ) (21,576 ) (21,503 ) (20,949 ) (20,949 ) (19,115 ) (15,216 ) (253,858 ) (304,887 ) Processing (3,136 ) (8,004 ) (8,004 ) (8,004 ) (8,004 ) (8,004 ) (8,004 ) (8,004 ) (8,004 ) (8,004 ) (8,004 ) (5,435 ) (88,616 ) (77,011 ) G&A (2,255 ) (3,167 ) (3,167 ) (3,167 ) (3,167 ) (3,167 ) (3,167 ) (3,167 ) (3,167 ) (3,167 ) (3,167 ) (1,630 ) (35,553 ) (30,845 ) EBITDA 8,463 27,448 32,922 26,141 30,634 19,864 36,907 29,286 28,634 45,437 60,213 37,429 383,378 298,018 Sustain capex (6,190 ) (6,725 ) (6,876 ) (6,832 ) (6,507 ) (4,834 ) (11,215 ) (4,811 ) (4,440 ) (3,931 ) (685 ) (54 ) (63,098 ) (73,503 ) Initial capex (43,743 ) (43,743 ) (42,034 ) Salvage 8,463 8,463 8,463 Pre-tax FCF (43,743 ) 2,273 20,723 26,046 19,310 24,127 15,030 25,692 24,475 24,195 41,506 59,529 45,838 284,999 190,944 Taxes (517 ) (268 ) (2,500 ) (4,706 ) (3,003 ) (4,112 ) (1,446 ) (4,964 ) (3,749 ) (3,316 ) (6,999 ) (9,789 ) (6,323 ) (51,690 ) (36,800 ) FCF (44,260 ) 2,006 18,223 21,340 16,307 20,016 13,584 20,728 20,726 20,879 34,507 49,740 39,515 233,310 154,144 Annual metrics - post initial capex (2) Gross revenue 79,402 88,793 82,917 77,791 73,763 77,701 83,297 77,734 86,493 103,238 130,674 961,803 900,181 EBITDA 22,252 30,837 29,515 27,687 25,249 28,385 33,096 28,960 37,035 52,825 67,535 383,378 298,018 Pre-tax FCF 12,882 24,088 21,897 21,548 19,578 20,361 25,083 24,335 32,850 50,517 75,602 328,742 232,978 FCF 11,365 20,485 18,042 17,991 16,800 17,156 20,727 20,803 27,693 42,124 64,385 277,570 196,498 NPV (5%) 143,471 NPV (8%) 107,790 IRR (%) 35.2 % Payback (years) 2.6

(1) Initial capex period is expressed on an 18-month basis; "Year 1" and "Year 12" are expressed on a 6-month basis; all other years on a 12-month basis

(2) All metrics expressed on a 12-month basis, beginning after the 18-month initial capex period

Sensitivities

The tables below summarize the after-tax sensitivities of NPV and IRR, with respect to metal prices and costs.

Table 6: Sensitivities

Metal Prices Operating & Capital Costs NPV (5%)

($M)

Zinc Price ($/lb) Operating Costs (+/- %) 0.85 1.00 1.15 1.30 1.45 -20 % -10 % 0 % 10 % 20 % Lead

Price

($/lb)

0.70 19 66 110 154 198 Total

Capital

Costs

(+/-

%)

-20 % 210 185 159 133 107 0.80 37 83 127 171 215 -10 % 203 177 151 125 100 0.90 55 99 143 187 232 0 % 195 169 143 118 92 1.00 72 116 160 204 249 10 % 187 162 136 110 84 1.10 89 133 177 221 266 20 % 180 154 128 102 77 IRR (%)

Zinc Price ($/lb) Operating Costs (+/- %) 0.85 1.00 1.15 1.30 1.45 -20 % -10 % 0 % 10 % 20 % Lead

Price

($/lb)

0.70 8 % 18 % 28 % 40 % 53 % Total

Capital

Costs

(+/-

%)

-20 % 63 % 53 % 43 % 35 % 28 % 0.80 11 % 21 % 32 % 44 % 57 % -10 % 56 % 47 % 39 % 32 % 25 % 0.90 14 % 24 % 35 % 47 % 61 % 0 % 51 % 43 % 35 % 29 % 23 % 1.00 18 % 27 % 39 % 51 % 65 % 10 % 46 % 39 % 32 % 26 % 20 % 1.10 21 % 31 % 42 % 55 % 70 % 20 % 42 % 35 % 29 % 23 % 18 %

QUALIFIED PERSON



Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of Resource Development Associates Inc. and a consultant to the Company, is an Independent “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting at the Qualified Person for the Company. He has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized in this news release.

UPCOMING EVENTS

