Rail Safety Week 2021 – From September 20 to 26 CN Wants You to Be Rail Smart

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today launched its annual rail safety awareness campaign kicking off Rail Safety Week 2021 across North America. From September 20 to 26, CN Police Service (CNPS), along with many CN colleagues, will continue to spread the important message about rail safety in communities across CN’s network. As part of its efforts, it is raising awareness about the potentially devastating consequences of trespassing on rail tracks and disregarding rail safety signs and signals at level crossings.



“For the past two years, our lives have been turned upside down by a global pandemic. With the availability of effective vaccines, we are looking forward to a return to normalcy. That means a return to the office, or school, and that daily commute and travel will resume. Once again, CN continues to encourage everyone to be extra cautious around railroad properties and crossings and to discuss rail safety with loved ones and to ensure that together we can help put an end to these preventable tragedies. Rail safety is a shared responsibility and we are asking everyone to be especially careful when on or near railway property and at crossings. Look, listen and live! That’s what it means to be rail smart. “

Stephen Covey, Chief of Police and Chief Security Officer at CN



As businesses continue to slowly reopen and lives get back to normal, CN is reminding drivers and pedestrians to be extra vigilant around railway trains and when approaching level crossings. According to our partner Operation Lifesaver, last year in Canada alone, 187 railway crossing and trespassing incidents were reported, which resulted in 57 fatalities and 31 serious injuries.1

Rail Safety is a Shared Responsibility

Together with cities, towns and Indigenous communities, CN has created powerful allies in promoting the rail safety message in its communities. The Company has already received support from more than 130 municipalities who have signed proclamations in support of Rail Safety Week.

Rail Safety Week Activities

Rail safety never takes a break and, as proud neighbours, we continue to work with Operation Lifesaver, our communities and local authorities, CN Police Service officers and other CN employees to help prevent train-related incidents and injuries during the week with online and safely distanced outdoor activities to promote rail safety.

As a responsible global railroad that links communities to markets around the world, CN is taking all necessary steps to protect our employees, communities, customers, vendors and partners, in response to the unprecedented challenges associated with the pandemic. CN continues to invest into rail safety and this year, despite the pandemic, is inviting all the communities across its network to participate in activities, at a safe distance, to promote rail safety.

About CN Police

Every year, CN Police Service responds to hundreds of events along CN’s network across eight Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. states. In addition to protecting CN property, CNPS officers deliver rail safety presentations to schools, trucking agencies, bus operators and community organizations. By rolling out strategic educational initiatives and conducting targeted operations, CNPS aims to promote safe behaviours and increase awareness of rail safety. CNPS is committed to making CN the safest railroad in North America.

For more information or an interview with CN Police, contact:

Mathieu Gaudreault

Senior Advisor

Public Affairs and Media Relations

514-249-4735

mathieu.gaudreault@cn.ca

1 Source: https://www.operationlifesaver.ca/resources/statistics/