New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling & Recycling Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151331/?utm_source=GNW



Increasing World Fleet Anticipated to Increase Number of Aircraft Retirements Over The Next 10 Years



Over the next few years, a rising number of aircraft will be withdrawn from service and decommissioned as a consequence of the global fleet’s expanding size and decreasing average age. Controlled decommissioning should enable the owner to profit from the remaining economic worth of spare parts and metals and carbon fibre, lowering the risk associated with hazardous chemicals used in aeroplanes. The International Air Transport Organization (IATA) has been requested to engage with key stakeholders to evaluate the present state of play and influence global best practices for aircraft decommissioning as a trade association for the world’s airlines and as a new strategic push.



Rising Demand for Used Serviceable Materials (USMs) to Anticipated to Fuel Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling & Recycling Market Growth



Used serviceable materials (USMs) are aircraft components that have been repurposed from retired aircraft and installed in current commercial aircraft. In operating aircraft, USMs are immediately replaced. As a result, they assist in lowering aeroplane maintenance costs. Maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) companies are using USMs to lower the total cost of operating commercial aircraft. The rising number of retired aeroplanes as a result of COVID-19, as well as the strong demand for MRO services, will propel the industry forward. North America currently dominates the worldwide commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market and is anticipated to witness a similar market share over the forecast period.



Discover how to stay ahead



Our 440+ pages report provides 250 tables and 267 charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at the overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.



Drivers

• Increasing World Fleet Will Result In An Increase Of Aircraft Retirements Over The Next Decades

• Rising Demand for Used Serviceable Materials (USMs) to Propel Growth

• Import Restrictions on Ageing Aircraft will Boost Growth



Restraints

• COVID-19 Disruption Has Impacted the Entire Supply Chain

• Concerns Related to Material Traceability and Sorting will Restrain Growth



Opportunities

• Rising Aviation Industry to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects Over the Next Decade

• Growing Demand for Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts to Play Pivotal Role Over the Forecast Period



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges), SWOT, PEST, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, PESTLE Analysis product profiles and commercial developments.



Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets



Type

• Aircraft Storage

• Aircraft Disassembly & Dismantling

• Engine Teardown

• Component Management



Application

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft

• Regional Aircraft



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 19 leading national markets:

• North America

– U.S.

– Canada

• Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Argentina

– Venezuela

– Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations, financials, product portfolio, and recent developments.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth



Overall world revenue for Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market report helps you



In summary, our 443-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market, with forecasts for Type, Application, and industry each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 19 key national markets – See forecasts for the Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, GCC, and South Africa among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 17 of the major companies involved in the Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES (GECAS), KLM UK Engineering, CAVU Aerospace, Vallair Aviation Group, AAR Corporation, AerSale Inc., Air Salvage International, Bombardier Inc., Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions (AELS) BV, AJW Group, Apollo Aviation Group (Carlyle Group), Magellan Aviation Group, GA Telesis LLC, Marana Aerospace Solutions (ASCENT AVIATION SERVICES LLC), Tarmac Aerosave, Aircraft Recycling International Ltd., and China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited among other prominent players.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151331/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________