Smart Cities - Industry Growth Assessment and Competitive Strategies 2021-2029

The "Smart Cities Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart city market is expected to grow at a CAGR 14.5% during forecast period of 2021-2029.

This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 as the base year for the research. Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each respective segment are calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

With the increasing rate of urbanization, globalization and ageing infrastructure, smart cities are required to become more enhanced in terms of ICT infrastructure, technological up gradation, and so on. Smart cities technologies have been developed to address a range of issues such as public safety, street lighting, urban mobility, water management, and energy management.

These solutions can be supported by general development in areas, including cloud computing, data analytics, sensor networks and wireless communications. Governments all around the world are thus, keeping constant focus to build smart cities to leverage the technological advancements for better infrastructure solutions.

Select Highlights

Smart Building Infrastructure to Dominate in terms of Market Revenues

Government Has the Key Role in Compelling Market Growth for Smart Cities

Highest Level of Urbanization Drives the Revenues in North America

Key Market Players Profiled

Accenture

General Electric

Hitachi

IBM & CISCO

Living PlanIT

Panasonic

Schneider Electric SE

Toshiba

Segmentation by Management Systems (2019-2029; US$ Billion)

Smart building & infrastructure Energy Water management Lighting HVAC Security Elevator Others

Smart energy management

Smart transportation management system RFID in Transportation System Traffic management Passenger Information System Ticketing System Parking Management System

Smart healthcare system

Smart water management

Security and Safety solutions

Region Type (2019-2029; US$ Million)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Africa

Global Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2021; US$ Million)

Pre COVID-19 situation

Post COVID-19 situation

Key Questions Answered

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories?

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions?

What is the key impact of COVID-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the sulphur recovery technology market?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segment?

Who are the key players in the smart cities market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc. that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

