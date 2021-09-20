New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Communication Technology Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151329/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Communication Technology Market–our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues



Where is the Automotive Communication Technology market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain’s report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2031, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.



Discover how to stay ahead



Our 553-page report provides 330 tables and 309 charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Automotive Communication Technology Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets



Analysis and Forecast by Bus Module

• Controller Area Network (CAN)

• Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

• Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

• FlexRay

• Ethernet



Analysis and Forecast by Application

• Powertrain

• Infotainment & Communication

• Body Control & Comfort

• Safety & ADAS



Analysis and Forecast by Vehicle Class

• Luxury

• Mid-Size

• Economy



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 17 leading national markets:

• North America

– U.S.

– Canada

• Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Colombia

– Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Automotive Communication Technology Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth



Overall world revenue for the Automotive Communication Technology Market will surpass $xx billion in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Global Automotive Communication Market report helps you



In summary, our 553-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for the Automotive Communication Technology Market, with forecasts for Bus Module, Application and Vehicle Class each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 17 key national markets – See forecasts for the Automotive Communication Technology market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 17 of the major companies involved in the Automotive Communication Technology Market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include Toshiba Corporation, Robert Bosch, Texas Instruments, Broadcom Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics Corporation and Microchip Technology Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151329/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________