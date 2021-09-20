Churchill Announces Key Personnel Hires and Commencement of Fieldwork at the Taylor Brook Ni-Cu-Co Project, NL

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce that Ms. Dawn Evans-Lamswood, M.Sc., P.Geo. has joined the Company as Senior Consultant to our Taylor Brook and Florence Lake nickel projects. The Company has also retained Dr. Derek Wilton, P.Geo., FGC as an independent “qualified person” for both projects. Both of these highly experienced consultants live in St. John’s, Newfoundland and are therefore close to the projects should intra-provincial travel restrictions be re-introduced.



Drilling operations at Taylor Brook are slated to commence early in October, and preparations including core shack construction, trail clearing and line-cutting are getting underway shortly. The Company has engaged Mercator Geological Services of Dartmouth, NS and Quinlan Exploration Inc. of Birchy Bay, NL to provide experienced geological field personnel and equipment for the exploration program. An existing semi-permanent camp 20km from the drilling area is being rented for the team and core logging and sampling. The drilling division of Springdale Forest Resources has been engaged to carry out the drill program.

Paul Sobie, CEO of Churchill stated, “We now have an excellent local exploration team to work our nickel projects with long-time Churchill manager Kevin Kivi and myself. We are very pleased to have Dawn and Derek join our team, as both have significant experience with Voisey’s Bay and NL nickel sulphide projects, and of course we have the expertise of the Altius team available to us as well. Dawn spent the majority of her career with Inco/Vale at Voisey’s Bay and was there from just after the discovery, and is the author of numerous papers on the mine’s geology and mineral deposits. Derek has recently stepped down from his Professorship at Memorial University and is a well-known expert on the geology and mineral deposits of NL, and is familiar with both CRI projects. Having local drillers from Springdale, local geological support, and an optimal camp already in the area will all help to contribute to an efficient exploration program at Taylor Brook.”

About Churchill Resources Inc.

Churchill is managed by career mining industry professionals and currently holds four exploration projects, namely Taylor Brook in Newfoundland, Florence Lake in Labrador, Pelly Bay in Nunavut and White River in Ontario. All projects are at the evaluation stage, with known mineralized Ni-Cu-Co showings at Taylor Brook, Florence Lake and Pelly Bay, and diamondiferous kimberlitic intrusives at White River and Pelly Bay. The primary focus of Churchill is on the continued exploration and development of the Taylor Brook and Florence Lake Nickel Projects.

