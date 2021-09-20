Fintech Select Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech Select Ltd. (“Fintech Select” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: FTEC) while the Company keeps moving forward with its strategic growth initiatives, it is pleased to update shareholders on its trademark’s registration of TWIFTY; the Company’s white-labeled online payment platform (“TWIFTY” or the “Solution”). The registration of TWIFTY trademark has been filed after a thorough search was completed. The Company still in testing stage of its white-labeled version and hoping to be completed soon. Once the testing is completed, the dedicated website of this Solution will be www.twifty.com.



The trademark registration is a second strategic step for the Company to launch its online payment platform and to offer diverse value-added financial payment services to its customers.

The Company is also pleased to update the public on its POS solution project with Raseed, the Company’s JV partner in Libya (“Raseed”). As of September 16th, 2021, Sawf Aljin bank, Raseed’s first customer, completed the activation of 986 cards for its clients who have performed 21,463 transactions, including activation, POS, card load, query, and set pin transactions. The Company generates its revenue from a percentage of the transaction fees applied to clients, as fees are shared between Raseed, Sawf Aljin bank, and the Company.

The Company is also pleased to provide an update on its Cryptocurrency POS Selectcoin platform. The Company has been communicating with a large cryptocurrency exchange service provider to back up its POS Selectcoin business.

The Company intends to provide a further update on details and availability pertaining to the Solution and POS Selectcoin platform in due time.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mohammad Abuleil, President & CEO or

Shelley Alliet @ - Investor@fintechselect.com

519-3518647

About Fintech Select Ltd.

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and mobile banking solutions. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Fintech select also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all the company’s platforms. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions.

Follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/FintechSelect



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Fintech undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of its securities, financial or operating results (as applicable) or prospects as to the effective implementation of the Solution with Raseed or future revenue levels from the rollout of the Solution and other products. Fintech disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.