Global Market for Cell & Gene Therapy Technologies & Supplies, 2020-2025 - Developments and Market Entries of CGTs Accelerate, Driving Rapid Growth

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell & Gene Therapy Technologies and Supplies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the global market for analytical technologies and products used throughout the various stages of CGT development and manufacturing, evaluating 21 technologies grouped into six categories. The goal of this report is to provide demand growth projections by technique, region, and function, while also providing comprehensive views of the competitive landscape for each technology.
Cell and gene therapy (CGT) is a rapidly evolving field producing powerful new treatments for cancers and genetic diseases, and expanding into autoimmune disease, cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal disease, and many others. The CGT field has generated great interest and hope among researchers, patient groups, and regulators, which has led to huge investments in R&D.
Globally, many governments and regulatory bodies have adopted policy and patent environments supportive of CGT development. Since CGTs often target rare and underserved disease areas for which few other therapeutics exist, there is a sense of urgency within the pharma/bio space to develop CGTs.
As development and market entries of CGTs accelerate, the market for suppliers of laboratory and clinical tools within the CGT R&D and manufacturing spaces will see very rapid growth.
Report Overview
- CGT market background and current opportunities and challenges
- Market demand and five-year forecasts, segmented by technique, region, and function
- Analysis of 21 techniques within the following six categories:
- General Techniques
- Gene Therapy Development
- Transduction and Transfection
- Cell Enrichment
- Cell Expansion
- Cryopreservation
Competitive landscape and market shares of vendors in each technique. Participants include the following:
- Agilent
- BC Biosciences
- Bio-Rad
- Corning
- Cytiva (Danaher)
- Gibco (Thermo Fisher)
- Lonza
- MilliporeSigmat
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Roche
- Sartorius
- STEMCELL Technologies
- Thermo Fisher
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
- About This Report
- Executive Summary
- Scope & Definitions
- Methodology
2. Market Insights
- Introduction to Cell & Gene Therapy
- Market Opportunities & Challenges
- Regional Trends
3. Market Demand
3.1 Overall Demand
- Market Demand by Technology Group (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)
- Market Share by Company (2020)
- Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)
3.2 General Techniques
- Technology Overview
- PCR
- Cell Analyzers
- Cell Counters
- Market Demand by Technique (2020)
- Market Demand by Product Types (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)
- Market Share by Company (2020)
- Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)
- Competitive Situation - PCR
- Competitive Situation - Cell Analyzers
- Competitive Situation - Cell Counters
3.3 Gene Therapy Development
- Technology Overview
- CRISPR
- Plasmid Purification Resin
- Market Demand by Technique (2020)
- Market Demand by Product Types (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)
- Market Share by Company (2020)
- Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)
- Competitive Situation - CRISPR
- Competitive Situation - Plasmid Purification Resin
3.4 Transduction and Transfection
- Technology Overview
- Viral Vectors
- Transposons
- Electroporation
- Other Transfection Methods
- Market Demand by Technique (2020)
- Market Demand by Product Types (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)
- Market Share by Company (2020)
- Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)
- Competitive Situation - Viral Vectors
- Competitive Situation - Transposons
- Competitive Situation - Electroporation
- Competitive Situation - Other Transfection Methods
3.5 Cell Enrichment
- Technology Overview
- Cell Separation
- Cell Sorters
- Automated Cell Processing Systems
- Market Demand by Technique (2020)
- Market Demand by Product Types (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)
- Market Share by Company (2020)
- Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)
- Competitive Situation - Cell Separation
- Competitive Situation - Cell Sorters
- Competitive Situation - Automated Cell Processing Systems
3.6 Cell Culture and Cell Expansion
- Technology Overview
- RUO Cell Culture Media
- RUO Sera & Supplements
- GMP Cell Culture Media
- GMP Sera & Supplements
- Conventional Bioreactors
- Single-Use Suspension Bioreactors
- Single-Use Adherent Bioreactors
3.7 Market Demand by Technique (2020)
- Market Demand by Product Types (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)
- Market Share by Company (2020)
- Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)
- Competitive Situation - RUO Cell Culture Media
- Competitive Situation - RUO Sera & Supplements
- Competitive Situation - GMP Cell Culture Media
- Competitive Situation - GMP Sera & Supplements
- Competitive Situation - Conventional Bioreactors
- Competitive Situation - Single-Use Suspension Bioreactors
- Competitive Situation - Single-Use Adherent Bioreactors
3.8 Cryopreservation
- Technology Overview
- Cryoprotectants & Freeze Media
- Cryobags & Cryovials
- Market Demand by Technique (2020)
- Market Demand by Product Types (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)
- Market Share by Company (2020)
- Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)
- Competitive Situation - Cryoprotectants & Freeze Media
- Competitive Situation - Cryobags & Cryovials
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/di7e12