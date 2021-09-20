New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Market Trends in the Plastics Industry: An Analysis of Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151451/?utm_source=GNW

This study covers market segments in the market, such as plastic packaging, plastic resins, plastic recycling etc.



The report covers all categories of plastic manufacturers located worldwide. The report covers 67 companies, which include global and smaller local players.



Report Includes:

- Insight into the leading plastic manufactures with special focus on developments and their market activities

- Comprehensive company profiles of the major players and analyses of their business expansion activities and core competencies in the global plastics industry

- Discussion of the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the plastic industry



Summary:

The goals and objectives of this study are -

- To learn about the major plastic manufacturers with particular focus on their developments and market activities.

- To profile the major players and broadly analyze their business expansion activities and core competencies in the global plastics industry.

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and R&D activities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151451/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________