Assessment of the Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market to 2026, Dominated by BASF, Dow, Ashland, and Clariant

The Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is the primary market driving factor. Other factors include growing interest in environmentally friendly and sustainable ingredients. Moreover, the increasing cosmetic market for specific ethnic groups and men, coupled with rising demand for anti-aging products, is expected to act as market growth opportunities in the period of forecast.

Market Highlights



North America is expected to be the largest shareholder by region due to the high demand for cosmetic products in the region. In the United States, the cosmetic and personal care industry attains new heights with every passing year. On average, women in the country uses 12 personal care products every day, whereas men use six products. Further, in the United States, a 2019 survey of Clique's community found that 63% of women see skincare as an investment in their wellness. Moreover, the increased investment in research and development in the region is also driving the market growth.



Emollients and moisturizers are expected to be the most prominent segment by type in the global cosmetic chemicals market due to their extensive presence in several products. They are used in several cosmetics and personal care products such as skin moisturizers, body lotions, face creams, and lipsticks.



In the year 2019, the market was found to be fragmented. Some of the key players in the market are BASF SE, Dow Inc., Ashland, and Clariant AG, among others.



A move toward country-branded beauty has gained steam in recent years. The rising trend of "made in" stamp on cosmetics products allows brands to capitalize on their cultural associations. Globalization and renewed interest in travel and culture, has helped drive this influential beauty trend, such as K-beauty's growing trend.

Scope of the Report



This report provides deep insight into the current and future state of the Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market across various regions. The study comprehensively analyzes the Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market by segmenting based on geography and type (Emollients & Moisturizers, Surfactants, Film Formers, Colorants & Pigments, Preservatives, Emulsifying & Thickening Agents, Additives, Aroma Chemicals & Blends, and Others).

The report examines the market drivers and restraints that are influencing the growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trends, developments, opportunities, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies including their market shares and projects.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology

2.1 Aim & Objective of the study

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Study Information

2.4 General Study Assumptions

2.5 Research Phases



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Market Trends & Developments

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Feedstock Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Policies

3.7 Analysis of COVID-19 Impact



4. Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Competition in the Industry

4.2.2 Potential of New Entrants into the Industry

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.5 Threat of substitute products



5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Emollients & Moisturizers

5.1.2 Surfactants

5.1.3 Film Formers

5.1.4 Colorants & Pigments

5.1.5 Preservatives

5.1.6 Emulsifying & Thickening Agents

5.1.7 Additives

5.1.8 Aroma Chemicals & Blends

5.1.9 Others



6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 United States

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 France

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 India

6.3.3 Japan

6.3.4 South Korea

6.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Argentina

6.4.3 Rest of South America

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 South Africa

6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Key Company Profiles

7.1 Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

7.2 BASF SE

7.3 Bayer AG

7.4 Clariant AG

7.5 Croda International plc

7.6 Dow Inc.

7.7 Eastman Chemical Company

7.8 Emery Oleochemicals Group

7.9 Evonik Industries AG

7.10 Firmenich SA

7.11 Givaudan

7.12 J.M. Huber Corporation

7.13 International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

7.14 Lanxess AG

7.15 Lonza Group AG

7.16 Nouryon

*List of companies is not exhaustive



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M&A, JV, and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players



9. Conclusions and Recommendations

