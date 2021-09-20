Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares® Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces today that AdvisorShares® Investments LLC (“AdvisorShares”), a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has included Small Pharma in the inaugural launch of its AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL). PSIL invests in the emerging psychedelic drugs sector, offering exposure to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life sciences companies leading the way in this nascent industry. The ETF at launch includes 16 publicly listed companies offering investors exposure to companies who are leading the way in the emerging psychedelics space.



“The launch of AdvisorShares’ psychedelics-focused ETF lends further validation to a burgeoning body of innovation in therapeutics seeking to treat populations with unmet medical needs,” said Peter Rands, Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we are delighted to be incorporated in this inaugural launch of the PSIL ETF, providing both retail and institutional investors an opportunity to invest in a risk-adjusted vehicle focused on a broad category of new psychedelic therapies. Furthermore, as Small Pharma aims to transform mental health through DMT-based therapies, we could not be prouder to be conducting the world’s most advanced regulated clinical trial in DMT. We look forward to delivering topline data on our Phase IIa patient study, anticipated in the first half of 2022.”

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL)

PSIL commenced trading on September 16, 2021, debuting on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol (NYSE: PSIL) . PSIL began its trading as the first United States-listed actively managed ETF to deliver dedicated investment exposure to psychedelics and this emerging equity theme.

AdvisorShares, September 16, 2021, “AdvisorShares Launches Psychedelics ETF (Ticker: PSIL)” .

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP-led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on the Company’s lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

About DMT

DMT is a naturally occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and in the brain of mammals. Scientific evidence suggests DMT offers the potential for rapid-acting and long-lasting antidepressant effects. DMT is differentiated by its short psychedelic experience (< 30mins), which allows for short treatment sessions and offers the potential for convenient supervised treatments within patient clinics. Small Pharma is advancing a pipeline of DMT-based therapies and is leading the world’s first DMT clinical trial for depression, in collaboration with Imperial College London.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the anticipated timing of producing data on the Company’s Phase IIa patient study, and the Company’s ability to develop solutions to effectively address depression through DMT-based therapies. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company’s business and results of operations; the impact of COVID-19; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies have not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.