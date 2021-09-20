BlackRock® Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the September 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on September 27, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on October 1, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.044
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.038
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.085
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.040
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.147
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.072
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.102
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.124
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.028
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.037
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.145
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.151
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.050
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.125
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.067
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.078
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.069
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.591
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.590
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.066
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC0.040
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETFDXF0.100
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.151
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.173
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.177
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.173
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.052
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.041
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.052
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.096
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.066
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.124
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.055
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.085
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.062
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.049
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.226
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETFXCLR0.244
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.097
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.087
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.267
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.195
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.064
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.064
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.076
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.037
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.046
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.099
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.042
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.078
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.142
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.066
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.147
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.105
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.153
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.221
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.206
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.107
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.004
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.104
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.082
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.042
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.048
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.026
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.075
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.061
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.069
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.060
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.071
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.206
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.046
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.042
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.099
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.063
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.106
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.078
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.005
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.157
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.124
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.209
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.064
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.041
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.057
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.051
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.039
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.046
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.042
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.042
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.042
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.080
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.043
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.034
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.044
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.030
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.159
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.030
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.237
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.299
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.236
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.067
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.080
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETFXULR0.108
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.094
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.081
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.087
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.069
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.092

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $3.03 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar 
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com