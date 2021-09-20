BlackRock® Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the September 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on September 27, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on October 1, 2021.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.044 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.038 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.085 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.040 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.147 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.072 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.102 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.124 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.028 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.037 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.145 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.151 iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.125 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.067 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.078 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.069 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.591 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.590 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.066 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042 Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.151 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.173 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.177 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.173 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.052 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.041 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.052 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.096 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.066 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.124 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.055 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.085 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.062 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.049 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.226 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.244 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.097 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.087 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.267 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.195 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.064 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.051 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.064 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.076 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.046 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.037 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.046 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.099 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.053 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.042 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.078 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.142 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.066 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.147 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.105 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.153 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.221 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.206 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.107 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.004 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.104 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.082 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.042 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.048 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.026 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.075 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.061 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.069 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.060 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.071 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.206 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.046 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.042 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.099 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.063 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.054 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.106 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.078 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.005 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.157 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.124 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.209 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.064 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.041 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.057 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.051 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.039 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.046 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.042 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.042 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.042 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.080 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.043 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.034 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.044 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.030 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.159 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.030 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.237 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.299 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.236 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.067 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.080 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.108 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.094 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.081 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.087 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.069 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.092

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $3.03 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.