New Access Vascular Clinical Studies Find Catheters Composed of Advanced Biomaterials Significantly Reduce Complication Rates

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Vascular, Inc. (AVI), a company addressing the most common and costly vascular access complications through its advanced biomaterial platform, today shared initial findings from two new clinical studies that demonstrate a significant reduction in complications when using AVI’s consistently hydrophilic materials for peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC) and midline catheters.



Presented at the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2021, these early findings highlight the potential for catheters made from advanced biomaterials to reduce patient risks, clinician frustration, and medical expense in vascular access and other applications.

Today, the use of polyurethane-based materials results in catheter-related complication rates for 30i-34ii% of insertions because the human body rejects it as a foreign substance. In contrast, AVI’s HydroPICC® and HydroMID™ catheters made from consistently hydrophilic material are designed to mimic the body’s natural chemistry and reduce both intraluminal and extraluminal complications.

The first retrospective clinical study compared complication rates such as occlusions and replacements in 61 standard PICCs and 60 HydroPICCs, respectively. The study found a statistically significant reduction in complication rates for the HydroPICC group.



The second retrospective study compared complication rates of occlusions, replacements, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and phlebitis in 100 standard midline catheters and 100 HydroMID catheters. While the data analysis is being finalized, the interim data analysis indicates significantly lower DVT and phlebitis rates in the HydroMID group compared to the standard group. In addition, the total failure rate in the HydroMID group was also significantly lower than in the standard group.

“As a clinician, my mission is to deliver the best possible experience to my patients,” said Joe Bunch, RN, CEO of ProVasc Solutions LTD, and principal investigator for both studies. “These studies confirmed my real-world experience with AVI catheters – there are simply no escalations on these lines. That means better patient outcomes and less risk.”

Access Vascular’s HydroPICC and HydroMID catheters are made from an entirely new catheter material designed to work in concert with the body’s natural chemistry, thus helping to reduce both complications and associated medical expense. In use at a number of health systems today, this technology leverages new materials but maintains all current clinician practices and workflows.

“We are extremely pleased to share the results of these studies at the AVA Annual Scientific Meeting and with the broader medical community. This clinical data proves it’s possible to transform patient outcomes and significantly reduce total medical expenses,” said James Biggins, CEO of Access Vascular. “For too long, incremental improvement and high rates of complications have been a reality for vascular access. AVI’s growing family of devices leverages transformational first mile technologies whose ability to remain patent and reduce clinical complications will fundamentally change how treatment is delivered to patients.”

To learn more about Access Vascular and its HydroPICC and HydroMID products, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com/ava2021.

About Access Vascular

Access Vascular was founded to address the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Taking a foundationally different approach to thrombus reduction, the company manufactures intravenous catheters from a hydrophilic material which retains significant amounts of water. Engineered to mimic the body’s natural chemistry, Access Vascular catheters are designed to evade the foreign body response and complications that come with it. Our patented and FDA cleared products are HydroPICC® and HydroMID™. For more information, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com.

