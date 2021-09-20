New Research from Brian Pasch Enterprises Shows High Quality of AutoWeb’s Click Traffic for Dealers and OEMs

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions, today announced the results of a research report conducted by Brian Pasch Enterprises (BPE) focused on the quality of its click traffic generation product. The detailed report and accompanying visual components provide a number of insights into the high value of AutoWeb’s audience and its consumer engagement levels, validating the high caliber of the company’s traffic platform.



“We appreciate that such a well-respected industry expert was able to evaluate our click traffic and confirm the high level of value we’re providing our dealers, as this reflects our deep focus on delivering the most effective and highest performing solutions,” said Dan Ingle, COO of AutoWeb. “Click traffic is a vital part of a balanced retail automotive marketing strategy and delivers a quantifiable contribution to sales totals. By leveraging the trackability of this spend to optimize performance, we’re able to help dealers realize their marketing goals.”

AutoWeb retained BPE to conduct in-depth research on the company’s click traffic generation product to identify how it fits into the larger conversation of assisting dealers in managing their online businesses to drive sales growth. In addition to incorporating its own recent research on traffic acquisition, BPE surveyed existing AutoWeb customers, tested claims of how the product works, and generated analytics reports to verify the actual delivered value matched AutoWeb’s promotional collateral. The overall goal of the research was to enable BPE to accurately evaluate how AutoWeb’s click traffic product performs for dealers in real world implementation.

BPE’s recent research into consumer phone calls generated by dealer-funded Google SEM campaigns showed that consumer intent was a mix of sales, parts and service and administrative calls. Most notably, during BPE’s assessment of Google SEM traffic for dealers, it found that less than 13 percent of all Google SEM driven phone calls were attributed to an active vehicle shopper.

“Dealers using Google SEM are essentially paying for consumers to look up a dealership name, address or phone number, and make vehicle service appointments—which is not an effective use of their marketing spend,” said Brian Pasch, founder of BPE and PCG Companies. “Alternatively, when we evaluated AutoWeb’s click traffic product, we saw much more impressive levels of quality, value and shopper interaction, thus lowering a dealer’s cost to generate a vehicle sales opportunity. When comparing click-based advertising, it’s important to inspect conversion outcomes and traffic quality, not simply quantity.”

The new report from BPE demonstrated that AutoWeb’s traffic platform is focused on driving consumers that are in-market for their next vehicle, providing a tailored funnel that eliminates non-automotive shoppers. Dealers do not pay for individuals simply “Googling” their business, as AutoWeb’s consumers are actually in-market vehicle buyers. The research also identified significant pricing differences, with AutoWeb anywhere from five times to 50 percent cheaper than competitors based upon cost per click.

The analysis also showed AutoWeb’s click traffic generates higher quality dealer website interactions such as chat, sales phone calls, SMS texting, and trade-in submissions when compared to other online advertising strategies. These high engagement numbers are due to the fact consumers must identify their make and model of interest prior to seeing an ad unit, creating a higher intent click to the dealer’s website.

“Having AutoWeb paid click traffic in our digital arsenal is a no-brainer,” said Peter Deiser, director of ecommerce for the Ed Morse Automotive Group and a current AutoWeb customer included in BPE’s research report. “We get high-quality click traffic from prospects that have gone through the AutoWeb funnel online right down to make and model. Why would we not want those prospects on our website looking at our exact match make/model inventory?”

To read the full report from BPE, visit https://www.autoweb.com/dealers/dealer-corner/news/new-research-from-brian-pasch-enterprises-shows-high-quality-of-autoweb-s-click-traffic-for-dealers-and-oems/. Pasch also discussed some of the results during a recent podcast, which can be found at https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/20477741.

About AutoWeb, Inc.

AutoWeb, Inc. provides high-quality consumer leads, clicks and associated marketing services to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. The company also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content to help them make informed car-buying decisions. The company pioneered the automotive Internet in 1995 and has since helped tens of millions of automotive consumers research vehicles; connected thousands of dealers nationwide with motivated car buyers; and has helped every major automaker market its brand online.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements are the responses of federal and state government to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in general economic conditions; the financial condition of automobile manufacturers and dealers; disruptions in automobile supply chains and production; changes in fuel prices; the economic impact of terrorist attacks, political revolutions, military actions, or natural disasters (such as floods, earthquakes, tornadoes and hurricanes and pandemics and epidemics); failure of AutoWeb's internet security measures; the economic impact of epidemics and pandemics; dealer attrition; pressure on dealer fees; increased or unexpected competition; the failure of new products and services to meet expectations; failure to retain key employees or attract and integrate new employees; actual costs and expenses exceeding charges taken by AutoWeb; changes in laws and regulations; costs of legal matters, including, defending lawsuits and undertaking investigations and related matters; and other matters disclosed in AutoWeb's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

