Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) Now Accepts PayPal and Allows Customers to Pay for Tolls 20th Cryptocurrencies

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) is proud to officially offer PayPal to the growing list of payment options for customers to pay their past-due tolls at THEA’s collections vendor, Valor Intelligent Processing (VIP). PayPal is a leader in faster, more secure transactions online, which will help put customers at ease when making payments. Some of these key features in consumer protection include:



End-to-end encryption: An important element in helping to keep customer data and PayPal transactions secure. PayPal employs a team of security and compliance experts dedicated to implementing and educating customers on industry standards.





PayPal Security Key: The PayPal Security Key gives customers a second authentication factor when customers log into their accounts. In addition to a password, customers enter a One Time Pin that’s unique for each login. These two factors give customers stronger account security.





Data Protection: In addition to industry and regulatory encryption requirements, PayPal’s Information Security Policies and Controls are reviewed by independent third parties to ensure that they are following industry standards and guidelines.

“Preparing THEA’s toll systems to support the future of the transportation industry is part of our day-to-day customer service functions, said Rafael Hernandez, THEA’s Director of Toll Operations. “We are focused on the implementation of modular and highly scalable financial back-office systems that are ready to plug-and-play with other available third-party vendors and deliver a secured and reliable business experience to our customers.”

In addition, PayPal’s ability to use cryptocurrencies creates additional safe and easy payment options for customers.

At checkout, if a customer has enough balance of cryptocurrency to cover an eligible purchase, crypto will automatically display as a payment method for that purchase.





Customers will be able to select their cryptocurrency of choice – Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum or Bitcoin Cash – depending on what they are holding with PayPal and the balances available in each cryptocurrency. Only one type of cryptocurrency can be used for each purchase.





Once the customer confirms the purchase, the cryptocurrency is converted to fiat currency by PayPal on the customer's behalf and the transaction is completed.

On looking to the future with emerging payment technologies, VIP’s President and Chief Operations Officer, Gordon Beck said “We are proud to be able to offer the public sector with the necessary technology to support their customer base by modernizing public infrastructure, so all customers have an option to make payments in the way they are most comfortable with and are most convenient. VIP is dedicated to continuing to not only look for, but add every possible advancement that can make our client’s presence in their industry, stronger, faster, and better.”

PayPal will also allow unbanked customers to utilize the power of their PayPal Cash Card Network to help with making payments online. THEA is thrilled to continue to provide the best tech-enabled digital financial support to our customers while at the same time, enhancing their experience.

For more, please visit https://www.paytheatolls.com/.

About Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA)

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) is an independent agency of the state which provides innovative tolling transportation solutions to the Tampa Bay region. THEA owns, maintains, and operates four facilities within Hillsborough County: the Selmon Expressway, the Brandon Parkway, Meridian Avenue, and the Selmon Greenway.

About Valor Intelligent Processing (VIP)

Valor Intelligent Processing, LLC is a digital, tech-enabled and cutting-edge accounts receivable management (ARM) firm with headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida. VIP provides enterprise level 1st and 3rd party solutions for every stage of the life cycle including, but not limited to, omnichannel collections and recovery, credit reporting, analytics, database, self-service, and custom contact center business process management (BPM) solutions. VIP offers a unique strategy for the recovery of our client's receivables and deploys the most advanced technology to enhance the customer experience, and ensure compliance and quality, at every turn in the account life cycle. Seasoned client-centric veterans, from the ARM and BPM industries, where trust and experience are paramount, established VIP. VIP prides itself in providing a work atmosphere for their employees that is second to none, where building careers and culture is a way of life. For more information, please visit www.valorvip.com

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.