Pomerantz LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Securities of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. – ACRS

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of securities of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS):



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION AND FINAL APPROVAL HEARING

To: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. SECURITIES BETWEEN MAY 8, 2018 AND AUGUST 12, 2019, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York that a hearing will be held on November 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. before the Honorable Lewis J. Liman, United States District Judge of the Southern District of New York, United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, Courtroom 15C, New York, New York 10007 for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $2,650,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees, reimbursement of expenses, and a Compensatory Award to Lead Plaintiff should be approved; and (4) whether this Litigation should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated July 30, 2021 (the “Settlement Stipulation”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aclaris” or the “Company”) Securities between May 8, 2018 and August 12, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Settlement Class Period”), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Aclaris Securities. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form, you may obtain copies by visiting www.strategicclaims.net or by contacting the Claims Administrator toll-free at (866) 274-4004 or at info@strategicclaims.net. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form to the Claims Administrator at: Rosi v. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063, Telephone: (866) 274-4004, Fax: (610) 565-7985, postmarked no later than December 7, 2021, or electronically no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on December 7, 2021 at www.strategicclaims.net, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than November 9, 2021, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Settlement Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and award to Lead Plaintiff must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than November 9, 2021, by each of the following:

Clerk of the Court



United States District Court

Southern District of New York

500 Pearl Street

New York, NY 10007 Lead Counsel



Jeremy A. Lieberman

POMERANTZ LLP

600 Third Avenue, Floor 20

New York, NY 10016 Counsel For Defendants



Bruce G. Vanyo

KATTEN MUCHIN ROSENMAN LLP

575 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022



Jason C. Vigna

MINTZ, LEVIN, COHN, FERRIS, GLOVSKY AND POPEO, P.C.

Chrysler Center 666 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10017

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may visit www.strategicclaims.net or write to Lead Counsel at the above address or call Lead Counsel at (212) 661-1100.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: August 18, 2021

__________________________________

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK