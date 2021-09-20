Indeni Partners With SYNNEX Corporation To Expand Security Infrastructure Automation Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indeni, a leading security infrastructure automation company, today announced its partnership with SYNNEX Corporation, a global provider of technology distribution, systems design and integration services.



For more than a decade, leading enterprises have trusted Indeni to protect their network reliability and reduce downtime by automating firewall maintenance, high availability assurance, and health and compliance audits.

Its security infrastructure automation platform supports leading network security vendors, including Check Point, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, F5, Symantec Blue, Cisco ASA, Radware and Juniper.

In addition to using automation to identify issues such as misconfigurations, Indeni partners with global users of these devices to develop best practices for resolving them.

“Finding firewall engineers with the specific skills needed to work with various devices and ensuring they stay up to date on the latest best practices has become increasingly challenging,” Indeni founder and CEO Yoni Leitersdorf said. “Indeni crowdsources knowledge from a global community of experts to continuously validate best practices and address the IT skills gap. Our partnership with SYNNEX will help us expand our reach, allowing more companies to automate manual network engineering tasks.”

The SYNNEX technology ecosystem includes more than 30,000 products and more than 20,000 resellers and retail customers. Adding Indeni to its offerings allows SYNNEX to provide even more comprehensive solutions to help its customers become more agile as their network and security needs evolve.

“With Indeni, companies can maintain best-in-class network security without slowing down operations,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America. “Indeni already supports some of the largest enterprises in the world, including companies in financial services, healthcare and manufacturing, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer their solutions to our customers.”

Indeni automates best practices for network security and cloud security. Its security infrastructure platform automates health and compliance checks for leading firewalls, including Check Point, Palo Alto and Fortinet devices, to maximize uptime and efficiency. Its cloud security analysis tool, Cloudrail, is now available to the general public. To learn more, visit indeni.com/cloudrail .

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. To learn more, visit www.synnexcorp.com .

