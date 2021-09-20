Why Inner City Melburnians Are Making the Move to the Outer Suburbs.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Within the past few months, Melbourne's CBD and the surrounding inner suburbs have experienced an exodus of young, hip residents to the outer suburbs, which are usually dominated by families. Premier removalist Jake Removals and Storage explains the phenomenon.

Typically, inner-city residents tend to be young, university-educated individuals and couples with no children, explains Jake Removals and Storage. The fast-paced lifestyle offered by inner-city suburbs has long attracted that particular demographic. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has shaken things up.

For nearly two years, Melbourne has been in and out of lockdowns, facing stretches of up to four months of tight restrictions. The vibrancy of the city lifestyle has dimmed for many, and residents have begun to feel cramped in their one- or two-bedroom spaces. This has left many city dwellers craving more space and outdoor areas to call their own. It has also given city residents the freedom to work remotely rather than having to commute to a city-based office every day.

As the top movers Melbourne-wide, Jake Removals and Storage reports that many inner-city residents are looking for not only more room, but also a complete change in pace and lifestyle. Outer suburbs offer a slower, more relaxed way of life - a far cry from the hustle and bustle of the city. Former inner-city residents describe feeling more connected to nature after making the move to an outer suburb.

Melburnians have called on removalists Melbourne-wide for help relocating to areas such as the Yarra Ranges and Mount Dandenong. Real estate experts have reported that buyer interest in properties in outer suburbs has skyrocketed since March 2020. Experts have also revealed that eastern suburbs in outer Melbourne have experienced a 5.8% rise in housing prices from June 2020 to June 2021, raising house prices to an average of $910,000 in the outer east.

Outer suburbs may well feel like outer space compared to the inner city, but after six arduous lockdowns, that is exactly the substantial lifestyle change that many city dwellers are in search of.

For the best cheap removalists Melbourne-wide, call on the experts, Jake Removals and Storage.

